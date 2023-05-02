Met Gala 2023: Battle of the Kitties

Despite much anticipation, Choupette herself did not make an appearance at the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night. But never fear — plenty of celebrities took the opportunity to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved feline.

So who was the top cat of the night — and who was the baddest kitty? WWD rates who was the cat’s meow.

Jared Leto: 1

The most literal interpretation of Choupette. Leto is all talk that he doesn’t care what people think, but when you show up to the Met Gala looking like you got lost from the set of “The Masked Singer,” an intervention is needed. Kitties can be cute, but this oversized version was rather terrifying. We have a feeling Choupette is not happy — and we’re not purring either.

Jared Leto Lexie Moreland/WWD

Lil Nas X: 4

Sexy kitty — meow! This glittery interpretation was equally glam rocker and mythological creature. Only Nas could have the confidence to carry this off — after all, he was basically naked at the Met Gala. Choupette might prefer a kitten heel, but Lil Nas made a case for a puss in boots. This is the night’s top cat.

Lil Nas X Michael Buckner for Variety

Doja Cat: 3

She looks like an extra from “Cats,” but when you have Cat in your name, you maintain full rights to explore any of the feline references. Her commitment to the bit by meowing her way through interviews earns her points. The prosthetics of her nose took over the entire look — the rest of the dress got completely lost in the mix, and that’s unfortunate because it was beautiful.

Doja Cat Michael Buckner for Variety

