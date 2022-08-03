×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

Men's

Tommy Bahama Milestone: Retail, Wholesale Channels Collaborate for the Greater Good

Business

Gucci’s Crypto Payment Options Set to Explode in U.S.

Mia Isaac on ‘Not Okay’ and Her Breakout Summer

The 18-year-old stars in two of summer's buzziest movies, "Not Okay" and "Don't Make Me Go."

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay' and
Mia Isaac Stephanie Diani

Most of Mia Isaac’s friends in Atlanta, where she grew up, are spending this part of the summer beginning their dorm room shopping and wrapping up summer jobs or internships before heading off to college. Things look a little different for Isaac, who is juggling the back-to-back releases of her breakout films, “Don’t Make Me Go” and “Not Okay,” both of which are now out. It’s her first bout of press, first major projects and it’s all rather surreal, she admits.

Isaac, 18, has always known she’s wanted to act. “I begged my parents for an agent when I was a little kid and they were a little hesitant at first, just because they didn’t know much about the industry,” she says. “But eventually my dad took me to a casting call for an agency and since then I’ve been auditioning.”

Related Galleries

In 2020, at the age of 16, she sent in a self-tape for “Don’t Make Me Go,” with little on her résumé and no feature film experience. It was a big casting call and she didn’t expect to hear anything back.

“It was so surreal and weird and amazing,” she says. The movie, a story of a father-daughter who embark on a road trip when he learns he has a fatal illness, is directed by young actor and director Hannah Marks, who Isaac said she instantly connected with as she too wants to both act and direct.

“I really looked up to her on that front. I felt like on set, I was able to learn so much from her and the way that she held herself and the way that she carried the energy on set,” Isaac says. “I just think she’s really, really cool. And I’m so lucky to get to call her my friend.”

The age-appropriate casting choice also spoke to Isaac.

“It felt really cool to be able to play a teenager because these shows are often about teenagers, but are played by people who are in their 20s,” she says. “And it felt so cool to be able to grow up with Wally.”

Mia Isaac in 'Not Okay'
Mia Isaac in “Not Okay.” HULU

While on set for “Don’t Make Me Go” in New Zealand, she auditioned for “Not Okay,” which stars Zoey Duetch as a social media influencer fraud whose life comes crashing down. Isaac plays an activist who befriends Duetch’s character in the movie, which is very much a look at the role social media plays in our lives.

“For me, social media has always been on a much smaller scale. It’s always been just me and my friends, and just messing around, like silly videos and stuff, so now I think there’s a little bit more pressure, just because I’ve never had people that I didn’t know following me,” Isaac says. “Now every time I want to go post something, I worry about being judged and things like that, which is hard. I’m trying not to do that because I shouldn’t care about other people’s opinions, but I think that is an effect of social media.”

Up next, she’ll be shooting the screen adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson’s book “Black Cake” for Hulu, which will have her in Jamaica for two months followed by six months or so in Wales.

“It kind of feels like perfect timing because all of my friends are leaving for college,” she says. “So I don’t feel left behind as they’re leaving, because at least I have something to do.”

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Hot Summer Bags

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mia Isaac on 'Not Okay,' 'Don't

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad