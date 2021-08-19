×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kohl’s Teases ‘Transformational Partnerships,’ Raises Outlook

Business

Macy’s Inc. Raises Outlook on Strong Qtr.

Business

Digital, China Drive Tapestry Profits, Sales Jump in Q4 and Year

Michael Consuelos Returns to ‘Riverdale’

The recent NYU grad — who's the son of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa — made a guest appearance on the show.

Michael Consuelos
Michael Consuelos Courtesy of Nathan Johnson

Wednesday night’s episode of “Riverdale” was an immersive family experience for the Consuelos family.

Mark Consuelos, who stars in the series as billionaire antagonist Hiram Lodge, shared central billing with his son Michael Consuelos — who took on the role of young Hiram for the character’s “origin story.” (At one point on-screen, the older Consuelos stepped into the role of his own character’s father.)

“I have a hard time watching myself; I saw a little bit of a rough cut, but it’s going to be a total surprise to see the finished product when everyone else does,” the 24-year-old actor said a few days before the episode’s launch; his parents (his mother is Kelly Ripa) hosted a family watch party for the occasion. “I’m excited for it, but I’m also a little bit nervous for it. I’m not worried that they’re not going to like it; I think they’re gonna love it.

Related Galleries

“And even if they don’t love it, they’re going to tell me they love it,” he adds.

Those post-filming nerves weren’t present when he was on set in Vancouver this past February; Consuelos felt right at home. He made a cameo as young Hiram in the series several years ago in season three, but his latest episode gave him ample time to shine on-screen.

“Not to sell myself short, but I think it got better as an actor in the time in between,” said Consuelos from his home in downtown Manhattan. “But it was a whole different story altogether — being center frame was an undertaking and I had a season’s worth of stuff to do in an episode. But it was a total gift, because there’s so much to explore.”

Luckily, Consuelos has been keeping up with “Riverdale” all along, so he was already familiar with his character as a fan. And while the young actor had special access to his screen partner, his father advised him to make the character his own.

“He told me, what’s important right now is that Hiram the character is very different as a kid as he is as an adult; he’s not going to be like me. So make it your own thing,” says Consuelos. “You see what kind of guy [Hiram] was, and it makes the eventual person he becomes all the more tragic — and a bit poetic, I think.”

As the son of an actor and  famed TV host, it’s not all too surprising that Consuelos has gravitated toward the screen himself. But until recently he had his sights set on roles behind the camera. Consuelos graduated from NYU last year, and while he majored in directing and writing, he’s since reevaluated his goals in the industry.

“I realized that I like the creative in-front-of-the camera side better,” he says. “With being in the scene and acting, it was easier to reset mentally and do the scene again — and fun to do it again and again, try out different ways, put a different spin on it. Be a little more hands on and creative with myself rather than the whole technical element of cameras and lighting.”

For now, his focus is on continuing to hone his craft through weekly acting classes and auditioning, while writing his own projects on the side. “The name of the game is growing and learning about acting,” he says. “Acting class, auditions, writing, exercise — that’s always an uphill battle.”

And while he’s open to whatever genres and characters might come his way, he’d love to continue following in his father’s footsteps.

“Hiram just solidified the point that I love playing a bad guy,” he says. “A bad guy who is also kind of good, and has a good heart.”

Michael Consuelos
Michael Consuelos Courtesy of Nathan Johnson
Michael Consuelos
Michael Consuelos Courtesy of Nathan Johnson

More from the Eye:

Jacqueline Toboni Nerds Out in ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

How Aretha Franklin Was Paid ‘Respect’ With Costumes by Clint Ramos

September’s Going to Be a Dramatic Month for Aaron Tveit

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Consuelos Returns to 'Riverdale' as

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad