×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Introducing Michela De Rossi to the Sopranos World

The Roman actress was plucked out of nowhere for the Sopranos prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark," setting her up for stardom.

Michela de Rossi
Michela de Rossi Jenna Greene/WWD

Michela De Rossi has the breakout story of fairy tales. The Roman actress was plucked from obscurity to join the cast of “The Many Saints of Newark,” also known as “The Sopranos” prequel, which had her rattling off a series of firsts in quick succession: prior to arriving in New York for shooting, she’d never left Europe, never flown by herself and never done a movie in English.

Michela de Rossi
Michela de Rossi Jenna Greene/WWD

Spend an afternoon with the 28-year-old and it doesn’t take long to see her charms: Though reserved, she is delightfully earnest, sweet and sure of herself, and has a smile that flashes into young Julia Roberts territory when she lights up. For her, landing the role alongside Ray Liotta, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga and Michael Gandolfini (as a young Tony Soprano) was obviously a dream come true, but also a moment to show her fellow countrymen what is possible.

Related Galleries

“There was a period in which I had lost my…what is the word in English? My hope. There are periods in which it’s not only because you are a great actor, there are all sorts of stars that need to align. And then I thought, ‘Oh my God, it happened, I’m going to America,’” De Rossi says. “I think my country is going to be proud of me. Not only my parents or my friends — everyone was so proud of me, of me being Italian and being there. And then I thought we must hope because it’s possible. I was no one for them and they chose me.”

Michela de Rossi
Michela de Rossi Jenna Greene/WWD

De Rossi grew up in Rome and, before going to drama school at 18, had always sort of known she would be an actress, even if the career path hadn’t crystalized for her yet.

“I only knew that when I was in front of people, they just liked to watch me,” De Rossi says. “I’ve never been someone who studied, someone who was the first one in something. When I finished high school, I thought, ‘I want to do something in which I can be one of the best.’ The only thing I thought was acting.”

Michela de Rossi in 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Michela De Rossi in “The Many Saints of Newark.” Barry Wetcher

Her family always trusted that vision, and here she is today. “The Sopranos” were new to her when she got the role, but like many other Millennials, she immediately devoured the series. Everything about the shoot was thrilling, from sitting next to Liotta to discovering that, unlike the movies she’d done in Italy, snacks and coffee awaited her at the table read.

“It’s really hard to do a studio movie in that terms. Everything was bigger than everything I did before,” she says.

Michela de Rossi
Michela de Rossi Jenna Greene/WWD

She has her first leading role in a movie coming out in January in an Italian film, and then recently shot the international Western series “Django.” And while she waits for “The Many Saints of Newark” to blow up, she’s back on the auditioning track. Her dream is to play a real person in a biopic.

“I always thought about Audrey Hepburn just because she was a dancer and I’m a dancer, too. And I can look like her if I work on it,” she says.

“The Many Saints of Newark” hits theaters in the U.S. this weekend, with hopes for a big box office return, as well as simultaneous streaming on HBO Max. De Rossi, however, is thinking she’ll have to wait until the Italian release in November to see her big breakout moment.

“It’s been really, really stressful,” she says. “I need someone to give me HBO Max.” Anyone up for sharing their password?

Michela de Rossi
Michela de Rossi Jenna Greene/WWD
'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'The Many Saints of Newark' Breakout

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad