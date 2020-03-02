DRESS CODE: The front row at Giambattista Valli was like a colorful explosion of chiffon and tulle, with Miss Fame and Kiddy Smile vying for attention in vivid peach and lime green, respectively.

“I’m color-blocking hard today,” said Miss Fame, with matching ruffled frock and hair. “Glamour is my main note, but it’s interesting to work with designers that push me in different directions. Giambattista Valli makes me feel very feminine and beautiful, I feel like I floated into the room.”

Rick Owens, who joined a diverse array of guests including Shailene Woodley, Ashley Benson, Lachlan Watson, François-Henri Pinault, Inès de la Fressange and Soko in the front row, is a fan of Valli’s aesthetic — despite its geometric opposition with his own.

“His clothes actually look like modern couture. They look like what couture should be right now in history -they’re bold and exquisite, and that kind of combination, exquisite and bold, that’s the kind of dichotomy that I love,” said Owens. “I totally respect what he does even though I do what I do.”

French-Canadian comedian Gad Elmaleh was just back from an extended stay Stateside, and will be using his experience there in his next stand-up show. “I learned a lot from the U.S. approach, and I met a lot of people who helped me,” he said, naming Diane von Furstenberg, whose Legion of Honor ceremony he attended Friday evening, among his mentors. “I’m going to do stand up in English,” he vowed.