×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

What Does China’s Crackdown on Celebrity Culture Mean for Luxury?

Accessories

This Is Not Your Mother’s Charm Bracelet

Mj Rodriguez Dresses for the ‘New Hollywood’ at Her History-Making Emmys

Getting ready in Versace with the "Pose" star, who is the first transgender performer nominated in a major acting category.

Gallery Icon View ALL 18 Photos

“My nerves have actually subsided — now I’m stupid crazy excited and I don’t know how to contain it,” said Mj Rodriguez from her hotel room hours before the 2021 Emmy Awards. “Even though I think I’m doing a pretty good job.”

Rodriguez, who shot to fame in the series “Pose,” was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the first trans person to be nominated in a major acting category. After wowing at the Met Gala in Thom Browne the week before, Rodriguez chose a teal blue Versace gown with beading for her big Emmys night, which she helped customize with her own sketch from the get-go.

“We’ve been coming up with ideas, different colors,” Rodriguez said. “We’re trying to channel this Grecian mermaid glam goddess vibe. I’m here for it!”

After exploring different options, how did she know she had finally found the one?

Related Galleries

“I knew it was the one when I knew my waist was cinched and it disappeared,” she replied, with a laugh. “I wanted to give this warrior [vibe] but still this soft appeal to the Emmys. And also this glamour Hollywood — but an extension on what old glamour Hollywood can be — the new Hollywood, for 2021.”

Her stylist Katie Bofshever, whom she’s worked with since “Pose” in 2017, said they both cried when they first saw the dress. When Emmy nominations first came out in July Rodriguez was at Cannes, but they got to work on an Emmys look as soon as she returned.

“She was really clear on her vision for what she wanted for the night,” Bofshever said. “We ultimately felt like Versace was really the designer to bring it to life. It really aligned with her vision for herself. We got in talks with them, and Mj actually drew up the sketch herself.”

They played around with a few different colors, from a golden yellow to an icy blue, but the turquoise was the clear winner once she tried the fabric against her skin.

The first fitting didn’t take place until last week right before the Met Ball, and given the Versace atelier was in New York for the gala they were able to do the fitting in person with everyone.

“She loves to be a little bit sexy and liked the idea of having a really cinched waist, and in my mind there is no one who does that kind of under-pining like Versace,” Bofshever said. “They have a brilliant foundation for what the rest of the dress was built on. It aligned with Mj’s overall aesthetic: playful and sexy, and she also loves color.”

Morning of, Rodriguez hit the ground running in high spirits.

“When I woke up this morning, I turned on some focus music, a little bit of ratchet music because that’s just my life,” she said. “I went into the bathroom and gave myself a facial, and I just chilled with my boyfriend; we went to rehearsals for the Emmys and then I’m here right now; I’m enjoying with my team, and they’re just going to beat me up — and when I say beat me up I’m talking about makeup!”

Her style is evolving but always comprises “sophisticated, hot and sexy with a hit of sweet.” For the last in-person Emmys, in 2019, she wore a hot pink Jason Wu voluminous gown, which she said was just the beginning of a fashion journey.

“Last year I wanted to feel like a princess who just got invited to the ball,” she said. “Now I feel like the princess who’s been invited again but now she’s stepped up a notch. This moment is a one-time opportunity. I’ve never been able to make history like this before and why not celebrate just that in itself.”

Due to COVID-19, Rodriguez wasn’t sure if she would attend any after parties but planned to have her own celebration with family, friends and her team. The night was one long moment to savor her success and the history she’s making.

“When I went into rehearsals today I was just in awe that I was at the Emmys again as a nominee. I never thought in a million years that I would make history as a trans woman nominated in this category but it’s happening, and I’m trying to just take it all in. There are no more nerves, there is just excitement and joy.”

More from the Emmys 2021:

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

The 10 Best Dressed at the Emmys 2021

All the Winners From the 2021 Emmy Awards

Gillian Anderson of ‘The Crown’ Wins Emmy in Custom Chloé Gown

Regé-Jean Page Attends First Emmys in Custom Giorgio Armani

A Closer Look at Cynthia Erivo’s 2021 Emmys Dress

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Mj Rodriguez Gets Ready for Her

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad