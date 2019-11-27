SHANGHAI–Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, his management Jetsta, has confirmed.

Gao, 35, was filming an evening variety show called Chase Me which airs on the Mainland Chinese channel Zhejiang Television, when he suddenly collapsed. Further details about the incident were unclear. The game show involves a series of elaborate physical tasks for its contestants.

A statement from Jetsta posted on Wednesday morning read:

“In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us. We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept.”

“Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey’s for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location.”

“Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone.”

Born September 22, 1984 in Taiwan as Tsao Chih-Hsiang, Gao was known for being the first Asian model cast by Louis Vuitton, appearing in their 2011 advertisement campaign. He reached celebrity status in greater China and much of Asia thanks to his lead role in the television drama Remembering Lichuan. His passing was the number one trending topic on China’s Sina Weibo on Wednesday.

He had also appeared in several movies including the 2013 Hollywood production The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and The Jade Pendant, as well as Chinese blockbusters like Shanghai Fortress.