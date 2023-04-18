Monica Is an ‘Open Book’ About Fame, Fashion, Family, Beyoncé and Whitney Houston

In advance of being honored as one of the “Fashion Icons of Atlanta” by the Fashion Group International of Atlanta on Wednesday night, musician, actress and philanthropist Monica Arnold, who millions know simply as Monica, opened up about her style, activism and the importance of bedrock communities.

The multiplatinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning singer is working on a new country album “Open Road,” and her next R&B one “Trenches” will be released this year by the independent record label MonDeeMusic that she colaunched in 2019. The mother of four is developing “Mo Talk” with Apple Music and she hosts VH1’s “Celebrity True Crime Story.”

At home in Atlanta, the multitalent brought WWD up-to-speed with her endeavors. She said, “I let how I feel affect how I look. Authenticity has always been key for me and my audience. They know that I tell the truth. I talk about the good and the bad of love, relationships and life. It’s not anything contrived. I don’t let people come in and make something up. It’s really me.”

WWD: Is being a musician more demanding than other entertainment industries?

Monica: I don’t slight anybody else’s plight, but it’s no joke. It’s demanding on the body, and on the mind because you are using your creativity constantly. But it also offers a sense of peace, when this is something that you truly love. People don’t realize the wear-and-tear that it can put on your body — traveling, performing and dealing with seemingly simple things like allergies that can affect performances. But it’s definitely freeing of the mind.

WWD: How important is fashion to everything you do?

Monica: It’s 50 percent because it speaks for you before you say a word. You look at someone and you can almost get a vibe from them in how they carry themselves and how they’re dressed.

WWD: How would you describe your style?

Monica: It’s very round-the-way chic. I love runway, but I also love where I am from — the south side of Atlanta, Georgia. A lot of the things I wear are indicative of that urban lifestyle. I love Milano Di Rouge, Marni, Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior. On stage, I love to be very dramatic and over-the-top.

WWD: NIneties fashion has made a comeback. What do you make of your teenage style?

Monica: I was very different from most of the girls who were out at that time. Our styles defined us. That’s how you told us apart — by the way that we dressed. Brandy had a beautiful style and her braids were a part of it. Aaliyah was very cool, but sexy — crop tops with larger pants. I always loved oversize coats and over the-knee-boots. I still wear them and have an affection for them that I cannot explain. On my first album cover “Miss Thing,” I have over-the-knee boots on. My short hair in the early days was one of the things that signified [to people] “Oh, it’s Monica.”

WWD: Were there any other signature looks?

Monica: I snuck out and got a tattoo at 13. My mother wanted to annihilate me. If you go back to my early videos, I have an armband. In my heart of hearts, I didn’t want people to feel that that was what they should do, because I did it. The tattoo was my name, believe it or not. As if I don’t know my own name. That is exactly why you should not be tattooed until you’re an adult [laughs].

WWD: Are you interested in getting into fashion?

Monica: I would love to develop it with someone who is already in business and has a brand that they love. I love the collaboration Kim Kardashian did with Dolce & Gabbana. It was indicative of the things that she loves — high glam, sleek. Or Rihanna with Fenty. I’ve worn several of her things that you know she has added her touch to. I would want to do something that spoke to people, who see me as an artist, a fashion person and someone who is OK with doing what I love even if it isn’ the current thing.

WWD: Are there people who inspire you, in terms of style?

Monica: Rihanna is consistently an inspiration, because you can tell she is doing things her way and on her time. But she is still impacting the culture so significantly. I love her and what she’s done. Beyoncé — without a doubt — she has [transformed herself] over and over again. But she also has a fashionable mother, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson is a very special woman. I also absolutely adore Whitney [Houston], not just because she was my friend and mentor. When I started to look for glam gowns, that’s who I looked at and looked to.

WWD: What did you think of the depiction of her in the “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” film?

Monica: They did a great job of being respectful to her and the memory of her. I only support things that are supported by her family. I feel that’s what she would want me to do to honor her. Her family invited me to host a screening in Atlanta so I did.

WWD: What don’t people understand about Whitney?

Monica: Early in her career they didn’t understand that she was really a round-the-way girl from Newark, New Jersey, who just wanted to laugh, be loved, give love and have a good time. If you saw her smile, it made you automatically smile. Those are the things people don’t see, when you perform. Public perception can take on a life of its own, when you read articles that were written by people who don’t know us. It can be really tricky.

WWD: With 13 million Instagram followers, how do you deal with the constant scrutiny of social media and mainstream media?

Monica: I do not follow it closely. It is a tool that can take on a life of its own. I try to keep it all in perspective. I tell my children, “We know who we are and whose we are.” Everyone is not going to like you. Every comment will not be a nice one. Once you learn and accept that, you can navigate properly. I know that I am in control of what I say and do, and nothing outside of that. I try to give as much as I can to the people, who truly support me, and not pay any attention to the negativity. That is just a part of fame.

WWD: Are your responsibilities as a role model greater now?

Monica: I feel that way, because I’ve watched my children grow, and understand that other people’s children are watching us. I constantly remind people that I can be the messenger for a great message, but I am still a human being, who is flawed. So yes, I may make some mistakes and do some things that you dislike. But I do hold myself accountable, because they’re watching.

WWD: Given the division in the country, is that more magnified?

Monica: For sure, but all things are. When you talk about the country, you still have to break it down and talk about the communities within it, and the people and politicians within them. We talk about everything from love and relationships to the importance of voting, and why you should remain active even when you feel the disparity. I am very much an open book at home with my kids. We talk about everything. It’s the same with my audience especially with “Mo Talk.”

WWD: What’s next project-wise?

Monica: I’m most excited about my country album “Open Roads” and my R&B album “Trenches.” Growing up, my stepfather was a Methodist minister, but also a bus driver. We rode with him on a lot of his trips. He took us to Tennessee at a very young age and that’s how I fell in love with country music. When I signed as an artist, that wasn’t something you typically saw a lot of Black women or artists do. Period. I didn’t venture into that space until I got a bit older and started singing it to my kids. They motivated me to make a country album. Things truly aligned when Brandi Carlile agreed to executive produce the album. “Trenches” has been long-awaited. In our family, our closeness comes first. I lost my uncle and two aunts on the same day. A lot of things happened that forced me to take long breaks.

WWD: What is the new Apple project?

Monica: “Mo Talk” is television and radio. It is an open space and open place for people to share their true feelings and the story as it happened. We don’t have as many journalists as we used to in the ’90s. If you create a blog or space with enough traffic, then people listen. It was created by me, Larry Jackson and my first cousin, who manages me. I enjoy speaking with people, picking their brains and sharing things I’ve learned. That’s why I am called “auntie” in this industry. Shaquille O’Neal recorded the first episode with me.

WWD: How do you create your image?

Monica: Cyndi B shoots me based upon my mood. Often my stylist Jerry and I will pick clothes based on the city I’m going to and the relationship I have with that city. My second home is New Orleans and I have an extreme love for Los Angeles, Chicago and many other cities. Cyndi has been with me for more than five years. We’ve come a long way, because we have grown with each other. We didn’t study anyone else. She studies the way that I move, things I like to do. She knows when I am in a super joyful mood or a mood that is more indicative of my song “So Gone.” That is definitely a place I have found myself multiple times with relationships.

WWD: How might an outfit in Los Angeles differ from one in New Orleans?

Monica: In Los Angeles, I might go more runway chic. That’s a place where people study fashion. A lot of [designer] brands have even had shows there. We’re definitely ripping the runway, when we’re in L.A. In New Orleans, there are thee most genuine, loving, festive, fun people that you will ever meet in your life. We dress accordingly. We have a ball. It’s important to embrace people for who they are and what they stand for in each of those different cities.

WWD: As activism has become more of a priority with consumers, how does that impact what you do?

Monica: Activism has always been important to me. Growing up in a church that only holds 100 people, a big part of what we do is to give back and stay active in communities. I started the BeHuman Foundation in Atlanta to take care of families consistently, not just for a holiday. We have worked with American Cancer Society. I recorded a record [“Pink”] for breast cancer awareness with some legends like Rita Wilson and Miss Dolly Parton. BeHuman enables me to give back however I want to. The name BeHuman means loving your brother, your sister as yourself. That means being there for people in their times of need.

WWD: As a lifelong Atlantan, you’ve seen the city’s resurgence. What’s fueling its future?

Monica: The reality is a lot of people, who live here and are from here, that have been influential in creating a great space for us to work in [are fueling it]. Tyler Perry’s movie studios [located on 330 acres] changed a lot for a lot of people. He is really committed to serving the community by creating jobs and opportunities.