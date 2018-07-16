MTV is switching things up for the VMAs.

The network today released a slew of nominees for its upcoming Video Music Awards, which will air on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. This year, the categories are entirely gender-neutral and the nominees were revealed via Instagram TV.

Cardi B has pulled the highest number of nominations, with 10 potential wins on deck. Her song with Bruno Mars “Finesse (Remix)” is up for five nominations alone.

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s “Everything Is Love” project pulled the second-highest number of nominations — eight — including for best collaboration and best art direction. All nominations are for their song and music video “Apes–t.”

Childish Gambino and Drake trailed behind Cardi and The Carters with seven nominations apiece. Drake’s “Nice for What” single is number one on the Billboard Charts — along with six other singles from his “Scorpion” album occupying spots on the top 10.

Soon after MTV released the noms, Taylor Swift fans lashed back on Twitter, saying Swift’s three nominations were a snub, and pointing out that her video for “Look What You Made Me Do” was missing from the video of the year category. But three is an improvement from last year, when Swift was nominated for just one VMA, for her collaboration with Zayn on the song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker).”

Check out the complete list of the nominees below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “APES**T” – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – “God’s Plan” – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES**T” – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES**T” – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

