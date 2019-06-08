LONDON – There were two unexpected appearances at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday: Some of the British royal family’s newest members, the Duchess of Sussex and her nephew Prince Louis, son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, attended the official event marking the British monarch’s birthday.

One-year-old Prince Louis made his first major public appearance alongside Meghan Markle, who took a break from maternity leave to attend Trooping the Colour, a tradition that began in 1748. The event takes place each year on the second Saturday of June.

Markle, who gave birth four weeks ago to Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, put her maternity leave on hold to mark the occasion. Like his cousin Prince Louis did last year, Baby Archie stayed at home on the big day.

Dressed in a midnight blue Givenchy dress by Clare Waight Keller and hat by Noel Stewart, Markle rode in a carriage with her husband Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge, who was dressed in a bespoke yellow coat dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Philip Treacy.

This year the Queen rode in a closed carriage, The Scottish State Coach, which had been used for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in Windsor last October. Prince Louis appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in his mother’s arms and surrounded by his siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, and his father Prince William.

Earlier in the morning, Prince William, who holds the position of royal colonel of the Irish Guards, rode up The Mall on horseback next to Princess Anne and Prince Andrew as part of the ceremony. The Duke later joined the royal family on the balcony to watch the RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace.