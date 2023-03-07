×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Inside Sephora’s Westfield London Opening

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Versace Reschedules L.A. Fashion Show

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

Attending Valentino with Nicole Ari Parker

The 'And Just Like That' actress on her favorite look from the show and what Lisa Todd Wexley would wear.

Nicole Ari Parker gets ready for the Valentino PFW show.
Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear
Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear
Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear
Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear
View ALL 18 Photos

Since ‘And Just Like That’ catapulted her to fame, Nicole Ari Parker has been a fixture on the New York fashion scene, just as her AJLT character Lisa Todd Wexley would have it (after all, she did describe her as “really rich and really fashionable” prior to season one). Parker has been everywhere from dinners for Tod’s and Sezane and luncheons for Manolo Blahnik to galas for Dior and De Beers.

This week, Parker headed abroad to Paris to attend Valentino’s latest show during Paris Fashion Week.

“I love Valentino because there’s always a luxurious feeling of being put together exceptionally well…one feels very ‘suited,'” she says of the brand. “However, with one detail, the boundaries are pushed beyond those limits and one feels like they’re on the cutting edge of something extraordinary.”

Related Galleries

She was joined in the front row of the fall 2023 show by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Emma Roberts, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Turkish actor Burak Deniz, Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong and more.

“The show was beautiful…every piece had its own breathtaking moment,” Parker says. “It’s impossible to choose a favorite look but the flowing capes and deconstructed suits were spectacular. ‘Black Tie’ will never be the same.”

We can expect to see Parker in Valentino during the soon-to-come season 2 of ‘And Just Like That,’ as she’s already been spotted shooting in the brand. 

As for what Lisa would wear from the latest collection show this week? “LTW definitely would wear the black and white cape coat,” Parker says. “Nicole would wear it all.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Hot Summer Bags

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nicole Ari Parker on Valentino's PFW Show and What Lisa Might Wear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad