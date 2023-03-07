Attending Valentino with Nicole Ari Parker

Since ‘And Just Like That’ catapulted her to fame, Nicole Ari Parker has been a fixture on the New York fashion scene, just as her AJLT character Lisa Todd Wexley would have it (after all, she did describe her as “really rich and really fashionable” prior to season one). Parker has been everywhere from dinners for Tod’s and Sezane and luncheons for Manolo Blahnik to galas for Dior and De Beers.

This week, Parker headed abroad to Paris to attend Valentino’s latest show during Paris Fashion Week.

“I love Valentino because there’s always a luxurious feeling of being put together exceptionally well…one feels very ‘suited,'” she says of the brand. “However, with one detail, the boundaries are pushed beyond those limits and one feels like they’re on the cutting edge of something extraordinary.”

She was joined in the front row of the fall 2023 show by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Emma Roberts, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Turkish actor Burak Deniz, Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong and more.

“The show was beautiful…every piece had its own breathtaking moment,” Parker says. “It’s impossible to choose a favorite look but the flowing capes and deconstructed suits were spectacular. ‘Black Tie’ will never be the same.”

We can expect to see Parker in Valentino during the soon-to-come season 2 of ‘And Just Like That,’ as she’s already been spotted shooting in the brand.

As for what Lisa would wear from the latest collection show this week? “LTW definitely would wear the black and white cape coat,” Parker says. “Nicole would wear it all.”