Meet Noah Beck, the TikTok Star Who’s Been Making the Front Row Rounds

Noah Beck, a former elite collegiate soccer player, ultimately danced his way to fame.

Beck, who left the University of Portland mid-pandemic for his burgeoning influencer career, projects a wholesome image and brands have taken note of his “golden retriever” charm. Since launching his TikTok account in early 2020 with lip-sync and short dancing videos, Beck has amassed more than 33 million followers and 9 million on Instagram. The 20-year-old influencer lived in the short-lived Sway House, a collective of creators that disbanded in 2021, and has emerged as one of TikTok’s biggest stars.

Since then, Beck has been on front row rotation, sitting for brands including Thom Browne, Moschino, Louis Vuitton Mens, Coach and, most recently, the Ralph Lauren show at MoMA in March. The partnerships have continued: Beck posted an ad for Ralph Lauren’s new styling app a few days after the show, and in early April, he posted a Mother’s Day TikTok for Coach, which costarred his mom.

Noah Beck at Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2022 Lexie Moreland/WWD

“My first time in Europe was for fashion,” says Beck, perennially upbeat. He recalls his first time in the major fashion cities with joie de vivre — the sights! The architecture! The lifestyle! — and nods to an increasing appreciation for the artistry of clothing.

“My first time, I didn’t know what to expect. I was just hoping to have a good time, appreciate the art and maybe get to meet a few people along the way,” he says. “And now when I go to these shows, what I appreciate the most is the time that goes into making the designs, the overall vision that the designer has,” he adds. “I’m starting to get a better understanding of the things that I like, and things that I appreciate but wouldn’t wear myself.”

Beck has started posting “getting ready with me” videos, walking viewers through the vibe of the event he’s dressing for and the logic behind his look. For the recent Alexander Wang show in Los Angeles, Beck offered a closeup of his metallic striped pants. “They’re a little bit tight in the quads and glute area, so I have to do a few squats to stretch them out,” he said to the camera, before pulling out the matching top. “Pfft. Are you kidding me? I’m actually obsessed with this,” he continued, revealing the entire look onscreen.

Despite the range of brands dressing him for events, Beck maintains that he’s always able to make the look his own. Several times, he’s gone to fittings and not felt comfortable in what had been pulled for him. “And they’re, like, ‘OK, no worries. We’ll see what else we have,’” he says. “And they come back with something that I love. My lesson from that is don’t settle for something you’re not comfortable in.”

Blake Grey and Noah Beck at the Louis Vuitton City of Stars fragrance launch in Los Angeles. Roger Kisby for WWD

However, his fashion highlight goes back to his first love: soccer. “I met one of my idols growing up and to this day, Neymar [the Brazilian soccer player], at Balmain in Paris. And that was surreal,” Beck says. “There are so many amazing people that I meet — actors, musicians — and it’s insane to think that we’re all in the same room appreciating the same thing.”

He was announced as the first “social playmaker” for Major League Soccer earlier this spring. Beck, who grew up playing in an MLS youth program, was excited for the full-circle moment. He’s been posting weekly “Beck’s Corner” videos on TikTok, where he breaks down the league’s top moments of the week and will attend youth events as an ambassador.

Beck has wasted no time making the most of the moment of his social media fame, recognizing its potential to flame out. “Many people have a niche, and I think my niche is just doing everything,” he says. “The athlete in me, I want to be the best at what I do and everything I do, but I tend to do a lot. I spread myself out pretty far to be honest, but I want to try everything. I have this opportunity now in life, why not make the best out of it?”

Last year, he appeared in the short-form reality series “Noah Beck Tries Things” for AwesomenessTV, and launched a line of positivity-branded merch, Ur Luv’d. In addition to making the fashion show rounds, he has a product line in the works and a podcast, “Put a Sock In It,” that launched earlier this year with friend and fellow influencer Larri Merritt. He’s also been taking acting classes for the past year and hopes to follow in the footsteps of social media stars like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, who have pivoted into traditional entertainment careers.

“That is something I’m the most excited for coming up,” he says, naming actors including Mark Wahlberg, Channing Tatum and Leonardo DiCaprio as inspirations. “I never thought I’d be in a position in Hollywood having auditions,” he adds, teasing the rom-com that he’s slated to start shooting this summer, “The QB Bad Boy and Me.” Beck notes that all of his auditions have been for similar roles: the “cliche high school heartthrob with a soft heart.”

“It’s me almost being myself,” he muses.

“I have always admired movies and the way people can make you feel,” he continues. “Even though the movie is a movie; it’s not real life. Like — why am I crying right now? Why am I cheering on this character so much?”

Beck has plenty of fans cheering him on as he launches his acting career. And his followers can take a sigh of relief: He has no plans to leave social media content creation behind.