×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies Packed Summer Edition as Menswear Blooms

Fashion

Maison Margiela CEO to Depart

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Get to Know ‘Yellowjackets’ Breakout Nuha Jes Izman

The rising actress booked a role in the second season of the hit show only months after graduating from drama school.

Nuha Jes Izman
Nuha Jes Izman Courtesy of Stephanie Diani

Nuha Jes Izman, like many, was a die-hard fan of the first season of “Yellowjackets.” It’s a bit more unusual that she would go on to land a role in the second season of the hit show mere months after graduation from drama school. 

“I graduated in April, and then I was on set on ‘Yellowjackets’ by September,” she says. 

In the new season, currently airing, she plays Crystal, a member of the Yellowjackets soccer team. 

“I like that she doesn’t really give a s–t. She’s so authentic and true to herself. I mean, they’ve been stuck out in the woods for months now, and she’s still singing her show tunes and just trying to find light and love in this scary situation. I respect her a heck of a lot for that,” Izman says. “It kind of reminds me of that thing of when you’re a kid, you feel like you can do anything. I think I needed to remind myself of that and then Crystal fell into my lap and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can do anything.’”

Related Galleries

The actress was a fan of the first season of the show and was thrilled when an audition landed in her inbox. But she didn’t have much time to self-tape.

“I had a really busy work schedule: I was a waitress at this restaurant and I remember having to leave for work within the next hour,” she says. “So I just taped one out, rushed to tape, sent it out, and kind of just prayed to the gods that they would see it and they would like it. And thankfully they did.”

Crystal was described as a musical theater enthusiast, which hit home for Izman, who grew up doing theater in high school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“I grew up in a household full of artists, very different. My brothers are musicians. My dad was a writer and he loved writing plays. When I was 3 or 4, he started a theater company called the Tree Theater Group. And what we did was exactly that. We traveled the world singing songs about planting trees and performing plays to raise awareness on environmental issues,” she says. “So it was definitely a very enthusiastic household.”

She moved to New York for college, knowing she wanted to try acting full time.

“The thing with being back home is that everyone kind of knew all of your business because everyone kind of knew each other. So being in New York really allowed me to step into myself,” Izman says. “I think being away from the community that I grew up in — I’m so grateful that I grew up within that community. But I think being away and being on my own allowed me to get to know myself, something that I’d been neglecting for so many years because people would ask me what my favorite movie was, and I would look at them looking for the right answer in their eyes to say instead of having my own opinion on what my favorite movie or a color was. So it was nice being in New York because I could step into who I really was as a person, which I think is so important.”

She’s also found a sense of community within the “Yellowjackets” cast. 

“We had such a fun time, which is kind of like a juxtaposition because our show is on the darker side. But on set, we were just goofing around a lot,” she says. “We had a group of us who in between takes would rush to one of our trailers to keep up with the ‘Love Is Blind’ episodes that were coming out.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Hot Summer Bags

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Yellowjackets' Breakout Nuha Jes Izman on Joining Season Two

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad