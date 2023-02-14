×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Eye

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

Braving NYFW With Louisa Jacobson

The "Gilded Age" actress shares her NYFW experience, from Proenza Schouler to Khaite, with the help of some borrowed jewelry from her sister Grace Gummer and some DIY glam touchups.

Louisa Jacobson gets ready for Proenza Schouler
Louisa Jacobson gets ready for Proenza Schouler. Courtesy of Curtis Wallen

Louisa Jacobson might be best known for her role as Marian in HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” but when not in 1880s costume she’s much more at home in downtown cool-girl staples like Proenza Schouler and Khaite. The 31-year-old actress took NYFW this week, hitting Proenza, Jason Wu and Khaite, and documented it all for WWD, with the help of her stylist Edward Bowleg, hairstylist Jenny Kim, makeup artist Tyron Machhausen and photographer Emilio Madrid.

“Day 1! Early Saturday morning glam with Robert and Jenny to get ready for Proenza Schouler FW23 show…conversation topics of the morning were TikTok and general existential dread, as per usual :)” Courtesy of Curtis Wallen
“Dressed…! I loved this look from Proenza — navy jacquard bustier top and matching coat. Edward and I decided to accessorize it with a thick silver Sophie Buhai chain necklace, which I casually “borrowed” (just took) from my sister, thanks Grace…will give it back I promise…what else are sisters for? ;)” Courtesy of Curtis Wallen
Louisa Jacobson gets ready for Proenza Schouler
“You can see the jacquard detail a little more here. I also loved the color of the clutch among all that black and navy. Bottom half of the look (not pictured) consisted of extra long, wide-leg black trousers and chunky platform loafers.” Courtesy of Curtis Wallen
“Day 2! Sunday morning getting ready with Tyron and Jenny for Jason Wu FW23 show at the Guggenheim. We took over Emilio’s photo studio in Chelsea :) Conversation topic was mainly the Super Bowl (aka us not knowing which teams were playing each other).” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
“Tyron and Jenny are very special. Getting ready to go to these shows/events can sometimes be nerve-wracking, but these two always put me at ease whenever we work together. I probably said something mischievous and self-deprecating right before this was taken.” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
“Dressed! A full length shot of this exquisite Jason Wu mixed-media linen ensemble. Fun fact: the top is technically a dress, not a jacket, but we decided to just treat it like a jacket anyway :) loved what Jenny did with my bands for this look.” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
“We accessorized this look with a necklace I bought awhile ago at one of my favorite vintage spots in Greenpoint called Mirth Vintage. Highly recommend a visit if you like to shop vintage/pre-owned.” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
“Switching gears for KHAITE! Immediately following the Jason Wu show I went back to Emilio’s studio to get ready for Khaite FW23 which was that same evening. Did my own glam touch ups :).” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
“Not sure what my left hand is doing here but it’s a vibe.” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
“Dressed! Baggy, off-white slacks, black silk top with bow left untied and hanging down (specific instructions from Edward), oversized black satin double-breasted jacket. Extremely comfortable. Wearing Khaite always feels right and makes a lot of sense. I don’t know how else to put it!” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Hot Summer Bags

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Louisa Jacobson Gets Ready for NYFW: Photo Diary from the Front Row

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad