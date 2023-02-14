Braving NYFW With Louisa Jacobson

Louisa Jacobson might be best known for her role as Marian in HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” but when not in 1880s costume she’s much more at home in downtown cool-girl staples like Proenza Schouler and Khaite. The 31-year-old actress took NYFW this week, hitting Proenza, Jason Wu and Khaite, and documented it all for WWD, with the help of her stylist Edward Bowleg, hairstylist Jenny Kim, makeup artist Tyron Machhausen and photographer Emilio Madrid.

“Day 1! Early Saturday morning glam with Robert and Jenny to get ready for Proenza Schouler FW23 show…conversation topics of the morning were TikTok and general existential dread, as per usual :)” Courtesy of Curtis Wallen

“Dressed…! I loved this look from Proenza — navy jacquard bustier top and matching coat. Edward and I decided to accessorize it with a thick silver Sophie Buhai chain necklace, which I casually “borrowed” (just took) from my sister, thanks Grace…will give it back I promise…what else are sisters for? ;)” Courtesy of Curtis Wallen

“You can see the jacquard detail a little more here. I also loved the color of the clutch among all that black and navy. Bottom half of the look (not pictured) consisted of extra long, wide-leg black trousers and chunky platform loafers.” Courtesy of Curtis Wallen

“Day 2! Sunday morning getting ready with Tyron and Jenny for Jason Wu FW23 show at the Guggenheim. We took over Emilio’s photo studio in Chelsea :) Conversation topic was mainly the Super Bowl (aka us not knowing which teams were playing each other).” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

“Tyron and Jenny are very special. Getting ready to go to these shows/events can sometimes be nerve-wracking, but these two always put me at ease whenever we work together. I probably said something mischievous and self-deprecating right before this was taken.” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

“Dressed! A full length shot of this exquisite Jason Wu mixed-media linen ensemble. Fun fact: the top is technically a dress, not a jacket, but we decided to just treat it like a jacket anyway :) loved what Jenny did with my bands for this look.” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

“We accessorized this look with a necklace I bought awhile ago at one of my favorite vintage spots in Greenpoint called Mirth Vintage. Highly recommend a visit if you like to shop vintage/pre-owned.” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

“Switching gears for KHAITE! Immediately following the Jason Wu show I went back to Emilio’s studio to get ready for Khaite FW23 which was that same evening. Did my own glam touch ups :).” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid

“Not sure what my left hand is doing here but it’s a vibe.” Courtesy of Emilio Madrid