PARIS — Claude Lalanne, the French artist who crafted surrealistic jewelry and sculptures that frequently seconded as furniture, died early morning Wednesday in Fontainebleau, France, according to gallerist Jean-Gabriel Mitterrand. She was 93.

With her husband, François-Xavier Lalanne, who predeceased her in December 2008, Claude Lalanne was successful with fashion designers, being granted commissions from the likes of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, Hubert de Givenchy and Karl Lagerfeld. Marc Jacobs, John Galliano, Reed Krakoff and François Pinault have collected works by the Lalannes, as well.

“Claude Lalanne was a bastion against poor taste and pretentiousness,” said Mitterrand in a statement. “Wielding spirit and wit, she disdained mediocrity and dismissed the oracles of the so-called ‘avant-garde’ as she did fleeting artistic trends.

“Her life’s philosophy lay in the fruit of a good day’s work,” he continued. “Right up to her final days, she worked on the installation of a monumental staircase commissioned by Peter Marino, which she had just completed.”

While often considered a team, Claude and François-Xavier seldom worked together, although their art bore a similar aesthetic. Her creations were often organic in shape, inspired by nature — flora and fauna — whereas his mostly took the form of animals.

For Saint Laurent, Claude Lalanne created a series of 15 bronze mirrors festooned with vines that were hung in the music room of the designer’s home on Paris’ Left Bank. The Lalannes even collaborated with Saint Laurent for a bronze breastplate that served as a bodice of a gown in 1969.

Lalanne’s oeuvres popped up in fashion boutiques from Chanel to Dior and Tom Ford.

Claude Lalanne is survived by her four daughters, Caroline, Marie, Valérie and Dorothée, six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Information on funeral services has yet to be released.