Offset is Living His Fashion Dream at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B. and Offset have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm. The couple have made the most of their visit to the city, sitting front row at fashion shows, shopping, socializing and turning every appearance into a capital-F fashion moment.

They also walked the runway together, which doubled as a red carpet, at the Balenciaga show Saturday night. Taking in the Lanvin show the next morning, the Atlanta-based rapper told WWD it was a “crazy” experience.

“It’s very important for me to be involved in Paris Fashion Week because in like 2015, 2016 I wasn’t getting that many invites. I wasn’t developed as much with my artistry but there was always things I wanted to do, so for me to be participating with big brands like Lanvin and Balenciaga and these other brands, it’s like a dream of mine has come true,” he said.

Does the duo influence each other’s fashion? “I influence my own fashion,” Offset replied. “I take risks. I don’t care what people think. You can say we influence each other. I dress her a lot of the time – to be ‘swagadocious.’”

But the Migos member very diplomatically demurred when asked who his biggest influences are. “I don’t like to point people out because I know so many designers and I don’t want anyone to feel left out.”

Sunday is set to be Offset’s last day in Paris, and he summed up the last seven days: “I feel like we killed it this week.”

For Got7 singer Mark Tuan, the week has been a chance to experiment. “It’s my first fashion week so I’ve been trying to show a different look every single show,” he said.

He hit the Lanvin front row in a teal velvet coat and sparkly floral brooch. Earlier in the week, he turned heads when he showed up in high heels. He praised the trend towards genderless dressing. “I feel like fashion is something where people can do that. There’s no more rules these days. People want to break down barriers and fashion is the way people can do that right now.”

Could heels be his new favorite footwear? “They were actually pretty comfortable, yeah, I’d totally wear them again.”

