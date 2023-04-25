×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: April 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Olympian Jordan Chiles Shares NCAA Nationals Photo Diary

Behind the scenes with Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles' NCAA Nationals photo diary. Courtesy of Jordan Chiles

Olympian Jordan Chiles has been a member of Team USA since 2013, earning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and a gold medal with the team at the World Championships in 2022. She’s also a student at UCLA and a member of the gymnastics team there, and early this year she traveled with the team to Texas for the NCAA Nationals — which just so happened to coincide with her 22nd birthday. Chiles would come home with the gold for the uneven bars and the floor exercise.

Below, she shares her photos from the big weekend.

Jordan Chiles

“LA vibes and a Texas sized welcome.”

Jordan Chiles

“Yeehaw! Well, that escalated quickly.”

Jordan Chiles

“Training day shade.”

Jordan Chiles
Courtesy of Jordan Chiles

“It’s all in the details.”

Jordan Chiles
Jan Kim Lim

“I speak fluent diamonds.”

Jordan Chiles
UCLA MBB

“Let them see you coming in hot.”

Jordan Chiles
UCLA MBB

“She’s a ten out of ten.”

Jordan Chiles

“Just a cowgirl and her dunks.”

Jordan Chiles

“Born day breakfast celebrations.”

Jordan Chiles

“Happy looks good on me. 22.”

 

 

