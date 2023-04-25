Olympian Jordan Chiles Shares NCAA Nationals Photo Diary

Olympian Jordan Chiles has been a member of Team USA since 2013, earning a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and a gold medal with the team at the World Championships in 2022. She’s also a student at UCLA and a member of the gymnastics team there, and early this year she traveled with the team to Texas for the NCAA Nationals — which just so happened to coincide with her 22nd birthday. Chiles would come home with the gold for the uneven bars and the floor exercise.

Below, she shares her photos from the big weekend.

“LA vibes and a Texas sized welcome.”

“Yeehaw! Well, that escalated quickly.”

“Training day shade.”

Courtesy of Jordan Chiles

“It’s all in the details.”

Jan Kim Lim

“I speak fluent diamonds.”

UCLA MBB

“Let them see you coming in hot.”

UCLA MBB

“She’s a ten out of ten.”

“Just a cowgirl and her dunks.”

“Born day breakfast celebrations.”

“Happy looks good on me. 22.”