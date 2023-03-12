Oscar Red Carpet 2023: What You Didn’t See on TV

The hazy L.A. sky cleared up Sunday just in time for Hollywood’s biggest night. The sun shined bright over the Oscar red carpet — a champagne color this year — but the stars beamed brighter. They were ready for their close-up.

“You guys have good ones, right?” Lilly Singh cheekily asked photographers. “I spent too long getting ready.”

Singh was among the first to arrive, along with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham and Jay Ellis.

“I’m gonna walk this way, you guys be ready,” Ellis playfully taunted before posing for the flashes.

“Ok Mr. Ellis,” a voice replied. “Mr. GQ himself! Here we go!”

Jamie Lee Curtis, nominated for best supporting actress, bowed her hands with a “thank you” before giving her husband Christopher Guest a smooch.

“Give her a kiss! Give her a kiss!” a photographer yelled out when Allison Williams made her entrance with fiancé Alexander Dreymon.

“We’ve never kissed,” Williams teased.

“There we go!” Dreymon yelled back as they obliged.

Halle Bailey, who will next be seen as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” also came with a date of her own. “It’s my brother,” she exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell — up for best actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin” — brought his young son. Wearing matching tuxedos, the actor showed him how to pose. “You did it,” Farrell told him as they walked away.

Austin Butler, also nominated in the category for his role as Elvis, turned heads when he appeared in a Saint Laurent suit, as did fellow best actor nominee Paul Mescal in Gucci; Angela Bassett — a best supporting actress nominee — in Moschino; Florence Pugh in Valentino; Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab, and Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton.

“I’m still working out,” Jordan said, when asked if he was hitting the gym. “I’m trying.”

As the carpet was winding down, there was one more arrival: Rihanna. Inside, the ceremony had just kicked off. It was showtime.