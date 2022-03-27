Best Dressed at the 2022 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards returned to the red carpet in full flurry and with that came the major fashion moments. The red carpet was dominated by the likes of Alana Haim in custom silver Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o in shimmering gold Prada and Jessica Chastain, glistening in Gucci.

Here, see the best dressed from the 2022 Oscars.

The 2022 Oscar Nominees are:

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Drive My Car (“Ryûsuke Hamaguchi”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” (Sian Heder)

“Drive My Car” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)

“Dune” (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)

“The Lost Daughter” (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh)

“Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay and David Sirota)

“Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

“King Richard”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Costume Design

“Cruella” (Jenny Beavan)

“Cyrano” (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

“Dune” (Jacqueline West)

“Nightmare Alley” (Luis Sequeira)

“West Side Story” (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up” (Nicholas Britell)

“Dune” (Hans Zimmer)

“Encanto” (Germaine Franco)

“Parallel Mothers” (Alberto Iglesias)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

