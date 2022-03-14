Owen Teague Heads to SXSW With a Quiet Drama and Twisty Horror

Name: Owen Teague

SXSW projects: “To Leslie,” and Eli Horowitz’s horror film “The Cow.”

Notable past credits: Stephen King’s “It,” Netflix series “Bloodline.”

Austin plans: “I’ve heard from people that the music here is really a big deal. And music is a big deal to me, so if I have time, I would love to see some music,” he says.

Owen Teague Lexie Moreland/WWD

The 23-year-old actor stars in the quiet drama “To Leslie,” loosely inspired by the screenwriter’s mother, who’s played in the film by Andrea Riseborough.

“It’s about a single mother in West Texas who wins a lottery and becomes a really serious alcoholic, and her life falls apart. She loses her house and everything that she has and has to pick up the pieces. It’s a snapshot of somebody’s life.”

Teague previously worked with the film’s director, Michael Morris, and Riseborough on “Bloodline.” (“To Leslie” marks Teague’s second time portraying the actress’ son onscreen.)

He also stars in Eli Horowitz’s horror film “The Cow,” which premiered at the festival on Sunday.

“It’s one of those movies where the less you know about it, the better. Brianne [Tju] and I play two people who Winona [Ryder] and John [Gallagher Jr.] run into in a cabin in the woods. And that’s all I’m going to say about it,” he says.

Owen Teague Lexie Moreland/WWD

Out later this spring, the actor stars in “Montana Story,” which premiered at TIFF last fall. “It’s another small intimate drama,” he says. “It’s one of those movies that deserves to be seen on the big screen.”

He also recently finished filming “Reptile” alongside Benicio Del Toro. “I play just the most atrocious human being I think I’ve ever played,” Teague says. “Which is really saying something, because I’ve played some bad people.”