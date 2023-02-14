Ashley Park Channels Mindy for Her First PatBo Show

On the hit show “Emily in Paris” Ashley Park is often seen in bold and bright ensembles, favored by her character Mindy — and over the weekend, the star tapped into her inner Mindy for a bright purple sequined PatBo look she thinks Mindy definitely would wear. Below, Park shares a behind-the-scenes look at attending her first PatBo show.

“Cue song: ‘Purple Rain.’ So excited to wear this dreamy crystallized PatBo bodysuit. I love any outfit with illusion and am deeply touched that all the rhinestone beads and embroidery are hand-sewn in Brazil by a team of local artisans.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

“Always love a catch-up date with Gianna Yanelli when she does my makeup. We performed in ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway togethe. Love the summary Guerlain eye shadow palette she’s using today to compliment the beachy vibes of PatBo, and the mermaid hair whimsy that Clara Leonard nails did.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

“Sprained ankle from Dubai is close to recovery, so boots and ankle brace it is. Safety is fashionable!” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

“If the chocolate is pink, it won’t ruin my lipstick right? Glow from Dior, splash on some more….” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

“Power naps are my specialty.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

“This suite at The Plaza has the sweetest view of my beloved Central Park…sorry I’m blocking it ;)”

“Let’s go to the show! I’ve been loving wide-leg pants these days and the purple sequins are disco shimmer with every step.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

“I gravitate toward eclectic textures that complement each other. This matching purple silk bomber jacket hand-sewn crystals and rhinestones was the perfect final touch…it is winter after all.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

“After living in New York for 10 years, it always takes my breath away to walk into beautiful and historical spaces that I’ve never discovered before. Just adds to the excitement of attending my first PatBo show.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

“P.S. I definitely think Mindy would wear this in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Don’t ya think?” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.