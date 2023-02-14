×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Eye

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

Fashion

Exhibition to Highlight 30 Years of London Fashion

Ashley Park Channels Mindy for Her First PatBo Show

The "Emily in Paris" breakout star takes us behind the scenes of her pre PatBo experience.

Ashley Park gets ready with hair, makeup, fashion, for the PatBo New York Fashion Week show.
Ashley Park gets ready for the PatBo NYFW show. Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.

On the hit show “Emily in Paris” Ashley Park is often seen in bold and bright ensembles, favored by her character Mindy — and over the weekend, the star tapped into her inner Mindy for a bright purple sequined PatBo look she thinks Mindy definitely would wear. Below, Park shares a behind-the-scenes look at attending her first PatBo show.

“Cue song: ‘Purple Rain.’ So excited to wear this dreamy crystallized PatBo bodysuit. I love any outfit with illusion and am deeply touched that all the rhinestone beads and embroidery are hand-sewn in Brazil by a team of local artisans.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“Always love a catch-up date with Gianna Yanelli when she does my makeup. We performed in ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway togethe. Love the summary Guerlain eye shadow palette she’s using today to compliment the beachy vibes of PatBo, and the mermaid hair whimsy that Clara Leonard nails did.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“Sprained ankle from Dubai is close to recovery, so boots and ankle brace it is. Safety is fashionable!” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“If the chocolate is pink, it won’t ruin my lipstick right? Glow from Dior, splash on some more….” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“Power naps are my specialty.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“This suite at The Plaza has the sweetest view of my beloved Central Park…sorry I’m blocking it ;)”
“Let’s go to the show! I’ve been loving wide-leg pants these days and the purple sequins are disco shimmer with every step.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“I gravitate toward eclectic textures that complement each other. This matching purple silk bomber jacket hand-sewn crystals and rhinestones was the perfect final touch…it is winter after all.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“After living in New York for 10 years, it always takes my breath away to walk into beautiful and historical spaces that I’ve never discovered before. Just adds to the excitement of attending my first PatBo show.” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“P.S. I definitely think Mindy would wear this in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Don’t ya think?” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
“Patricia Bonaldi is a real-life angel! After founding PatBo, she established a school in her hometown along with PatBo’s atelier where local women are taught craftsmanship skills that enable them to fulfill work as artisans. Thank you for having me at your beautiful show!” Courtesy of Nisha Johny and Jonathan Jacobs.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Hot Summer Bags

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ashley Park Dresses Like Mindy for PatBo NYFW Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad