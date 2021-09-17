Patricia Allison’s Fashion Whirlwind Diary, From Venice to ‘Sex Education’ Premiere

British rising actress Patricia Allison stars in the hit Netflix series “Sex Education,” which returns this weekend for its third season. Allison was recently in Venice for the film festival, which she attended dressed by Miu Miu, and again wore the brand for the show’s virtual premiere. She shared a photo diary from her fashion-filled trip to Italy, as well as the premiere, at the gallery above, and below chats style.

WWD: What did you love about your look?

Patricia Allison: The thing I loved most about my look was my hair matching the beautiful studs on my blue Miu Miu suit; I also loved the fit of the skirt, I felt comfortable and powerful.

WWD: What has been your journey with fashion?

P.A.: My journey with fashion started with vintage clothing, and raiding my parents’ wardrobe for oversized pieces until I found my way into integrating that with different fits of clothing; I’ve always really enjoyed feeling unique in the clothing that I wear and I try to pick brands, like Miu Miu, whose clothing I always feel reflect me the most, in whatever mood I might be feeling.

WWD: What was the experience in Venice like?

P.A.: Venice was so fun ! I was invited to watch the Miu Miu women’s tales and speak on a panel with Ciara Bravo, led by Penny Martin, all of which I enjoyed thoroughly. I was actually wearing a Miu Miu piece for each day I was there; I had a lovely tea dress and a leather skirt that I rocked with a cute Miu Miu cat on the front. It’s a beautiful city and I can’t wait to go back!

