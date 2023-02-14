×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Like Father, Like Son: Patrick and Victor Demarchelier’s Photography Is in Focus in New Show

The exhibition at the Staley-Wise gallery in New York will be on view through April 1.

Christian Dior haute couture, fall/winter 2010, 2011, by Patrick Demarchelier
Christian Dior haute couture, fall/winter 2010, 2011, by Patrick Demarchelier. © Patrick Demarchelier / Courtesy Staley-Wise Gallery, New York

The artistry of fashion photography is better seen than described, as evidenced through the just-up joint exhibition of Patrick Demarchelier and his son Victor.

On view through April 1 at the Staley-Wise gallery in New York, the show highlights how a distinguishable style translates from one generation to the next. The assortment of art, editorial and portrait photography magnifies the high style of the father-and-son creatives and has an added poignancy following the elder Demarchelier’s death last year. For 40-plus years, his images appeared in such magazines as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Vanity Fair. His son, Victor, has followed a similar route successfully, shooting for fashion magazines and clients like Christian Dior, Ralph Lauren and Lancôme.

Related Galleries

Referring to the Staley-Wise show, Victor Demarchelier said he loved the symmetry of the images that amplify a sense of beauty. To that point, a 2012 photograph of the model Heloise Guerin wearing a mammoth black tousled wig that he took for Harper’s Bazaar appears to mirror one of Christy Turlington with a similarly oversized white rose-like head piece that his father took in 1996.

Having “learned everything from his father,” Victor Demarchelier said, “he was the only teacher that I ever had for photography really. It’s more than photography too. Growing up together, you have the same aesthetic. First, it’s your family and then your whole surroundings. It’s more [about] your taste. Everything is shaped by your parents and your family.”

“Karlie Kloss, Feast for the Eyes, New York, Vogue 2009,” as pictured by Patrick Demarchelier. ©Patrick Demarchelier/Courtesy Staley-Wise Gallery
“The Mane Event” for Harper’s Bazaar was photographed by Victor Demarchelier. ©Victor Demarchelier/Courtesy Staley-Wise
Patrick Demarchelier’s 1990 portrait of Princess Diana for British Vogue. © Patrick Demarchelier/Courtesy Staley-Wise Gallery, New York

Straight out of studying art and economics at Vassar College, the younger Demarchelier determined after one year of working in his father’s studio that photography would be the job for him. Just as Patrick Demarchelier was known to be meticulous in his techniques, his son said he was quick to take to the darkroom and “really loved” working with his hands and making prints. Celebrity portraiture is another medium that the Demarcheliers thrive in. The show features images of Princess Diana, Leonardo DiCaprio and Anthony Hopkins, among others.

Work by Victor Demarchelier for Harper’s Bazaar. © Victor Demarchelier / Courtesy Staley-Wise Gallery, New York

As for Patrick Demarchelier’s vast archives, those are still being sorted through. Victor Demarchelier has also been involved with curating two upcoming solo exhibitions of his father’s work. One gets underway at A. Galerie in Paris on Feb. 28 and the other will debut at Atlas gallery in London this fall. Another was staged at Camera Work in Berlin last year. A book spotlighting Patrick Demarchelier’s work is being developed with the aim to publish next year. Needless to say, constantly leafing through his father’s pictures continues to influence Victor Demarchelier.

An artist with many gifts, Patrick Demarchelier’s greatest one was his “joy for life,” his son said. “He loved traveling and meeting people. He loved spending behind the camera getting to meet people.”

Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge portrait by Patrick Demarchelier. © Patrick Demarchelier / Courtesy Staley-Wise Gallery, New York

Victor Demarchelier will soon be off to St. Barts with his model wife Heloise Guerin for a shoot for Doen, a California brand that the couple started working with during the pandemic, starting out by doing home shoots, which was a change of pace. “We started doing it during COVID[-19] and we learned to love it. It’s a very intimate approach, when it’s just you and your wife. Of course, we do regular shoots with the team now. But occasionally we have the home shoots, which is a great experience.”

A self portrait of Patrick Demarchelier and his son Victor. © Demarchelier Studio / Courtesy Staley-Wise Gallery, New York

Visitors to Staley-Wise are greeted at the entrance to the exhibition with an image of Guerin that her husband shot for Harper’s Bazaar. Not surprisingly, that image is a personal favorite of the photographer’s, as is one of his own images of colorful candy from the “Artificial Color” series, and his father’s portrait of an arms-crossed Christy Turlington with a white mouse on one shoulder. From a fine art perspective, Victor Demarchelier enjoys doing still lifes, whereas his father was not as keen on that genre. When it comes to fashion, though, they are “quite similar in the portraiture,” his son said.

Victor Demarchelier’s “Artificial Color, Study 1.” © Victor Demarchelier / Courtesy Staley-Wise Gallery, New York

Understandably, Victor Demarchelier said there “definitely was a void” at the Feb. 9 opening night party at Staley-Wise. “When you’re doing a joint show and one person is not there, you’re definitely thinking how they would feel and how they would like it. It wasn’t the first time that we had sone a joint show. We had spoken about it many times, but they are all different too. It would have been nice obviously to have him there,” he said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Hot Summer Bags

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Patrick and Victor Demarchelier's Photography is in Focus in New Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad