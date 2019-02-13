Michael Kors’ show Wednesday morning featured not one but two surprises: before Barry Manilow got the crowd on their feet singing “Copacabana” as the finale, Patti Hansen made her return to the runway — after some 20 years — to close the show.

“Awesome,” she said of how she felt, backstage after all the action. “I felt like I was 16 again. It was beautiful. When I heard the first song I started tearing up. And the kids all dancing and having a great time…It was a good time. Brings back good memories. I could’ve danced down the runway!”

Hansen has known Kors since she wore one of his designs to the Red Dress show in 2006.

“I was out of the business and raising my kids, and he asked me to come back and since then I’ve been going to his shows,” she said.

The Studio 54-inspired collection presented Wednesday felt right at home to Hansen.

“Studio 54, I met my husband [Keith Richards] there. It was all 40 years ago. I can’t believe it’s 40 years,” she said. “I still feel like a young lady. Time has gone by so fast.”

And it’s safe to say things have changed since she last walked a runway.

“This is huge. When I did runway in the Seventies for Calvin Klein, it was in the showroom. This is massive,” she said. “This is pretty fabulous.”