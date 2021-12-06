×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Business

Racial Pay Gap Between Black and White Influencers Is 35 Percent, New Study Reveals

Pauline Chalamet Finds Her Own Path

The sister of Timothée Chalamet, Paris-based Pauline makes her own acting rise in new HBO series "The Sex Lives of College Girls."

Pauline Chalamet
Pauline Chalamet

Pauline Chalamet’s breakout project is Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” which is pretty much about what the title suggests it is — yet the 29-year-old is anything but one of those who preach college as the best four years of your life. Chalamet who, yes, is the older sister of Timothée — has been on a roundabout journey to find her way into acting, having grown up in the arts world in New York, all to abandon it for college before finding herself again as a young adult in Paris. Now that she’s here, she’s destined to be a star.

Growing up, she did ballet at the School of American Ballet, the New York City Ballet’s school, and performed as a kid in their productions of “The Nutcracker” and “Harlequinade.” When she hit high school, she realized she wanted to be able to use her words as well as physical movement. The Chalamet family are New Yorkers, and her mother took her to the theater a lot as a child, where the seed was planted.

Related Galleries

“My way into everything was through the theater. There are so many plays that I saw growing up that just made me realize that I wanted to be on stage doing that. So it was definitely through ballet, and then stage, and then theater and acting. And then I kind of made my way to film,” she says. “But, for instance, when I was in college and I decided to take theater and performance, I only took one film class my entire time in college because I loved seeing movies, but it wasn’t something that interested me more than that.”

A longtime fan of “The Office,” as any good Millennial is, Chalamet was interested in “Sex Lives” as soon as she read the name Mindy Kaling.

“And then I read the pilot and I fell in love with the pilot and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, please. I hope it’s Kimberly they’re asking me to read for,’” she says. “And it was.”

Kimberly, she explains, is not so far off from Chalamet herself in college. Like her character, she had a job while in school — two in fact — and knowing the drive that comes with being a working student was Chalamet’s way into the character.

“Her moral compass was on. I think you see it even in the pilot episode, she is so wide-eyed and curious and wants things to go a certain way and she’s willing to put up with a lot, and then there is the one thing that goes not the way she planned. Then she has a thing where she gets very angry during her work-study job, and I was so admirative of that,” Chalamet says. “Of being able to go back to 18 years old and play someone who, in college, in a very new environment, [is] like, ‘I don’t know these people around me, but I know myself enough to know that you have crossed the line.’ I loved that scene. I loved it.”

Pauline Chalamet, right, in 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
Pauline Chalamet, right, in “The Sex Lives of College Girls”

Her own college years were at Bard, a liberal arts school in New York state, where she thought she was going to study to become a lawyer or a journalist.

“Then I started interning at an NGO that was an agency that helps the United Nations function. They do a lot of investigative reporting and analysis of different conflicts around the world. I was like, ‘OK, this is the path that I’m on. This is exactly what I want to do.’ Then, my junior year of college, I was like, ‘I need to do something else,’” she says. She wanted to make the most of the money it took to be at a private liberal arts school so decided to double major, in theater and performance.

“I became a good student and I learned to love learning, but socially, it was just not my place,” she says of college. “I felt out of place. I had good friends while I was there, but I didn’t really ever feel comfortable. Part of me thinks like, ‘Well, no one did, Pauline, so you’re not alone.’ But I think that some people did have friend groups or I even think some people meet their best friends in college. That was not my case. I definitely met my people when I was in high school.”

After graduation, she immediately moved to Paris, feeling burnt out from writing two theses and having the urge to get far, far away from it all. She stills lives there today, despite spending a lot of time lately in the U.S., for the show’s press launch.

“I moved to Paris and I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but I moved in with a friend who had an apartment there and was looking for a roommate. Quickly, I discovered that I didn’t know what exactly I wanted to do, but I wanted it to be a little creative,” she says.

She took one odd job after the next, doing some writing with friends on short films in the meantime.

“I was exploring all these different things and little by little, I was like, ‘OK, well, I kind of want to make a film,” she says. She made her first handful of short films, which led her to find a close knit group of people she likes working with, before she was accepted into an acting apprenticeship.

“I had switched careers so many times. I was doing copy editing. I was babysitting. I was bartending. I was doing all these things and I didn’t want to be doing that anymore, but I didn’t yet know what it was I wanted to be doing. Then I got into this apprentice company and it was incredible,” she says. “My first year there was probably one of the best years of my life.”

It brought her back to the feelings she had as a high schooler at LaGuardia, the rush of being around other creative-minded people — something that had been lacking at Bard.

“My flame got dimmed a little bit, being around people who were so in their head all the time [in college] and it was less showy than what I was used to with putting on shows and memorizing lines and going to auditions and doing all that. So doing this apprenticeship really made me fall in love with it again,” she says.

Being part of “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” a major show from an A-list creator on a major platform, would signal to most that they have made it into acting as a career, with stardom on the horizon. Chalamet, however, says she still hasn’t had that moment of knowing that she’s on the path meant for her.

“I don’t think I’ll ever feel that way,” she says, “about anything. I was so grateful and I loved it. I loved going to work and I love doing this work. I’m so grateful to be able to say that I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have done this and to be able to bring Kimberly to life, and even to be talking to you today on the phone about Kimberly and the experience. It’s like I’m gushing in gratitude. I think that this is one step, the way it could be so many others, but I’m so appreciative for this because it’s such a gift to be able to hang out with a character for so long, and really get to know her. That’s a huge gift as an actor because I started to understand her better and all of her nuances.”

She’s back to working on short films with her friends, and has a few script ideas floating around in her head, but nothing locked in at the moment.

“Right now, I’m trying to live in the moment of this,” she says. “Letting this show come out and then seeing what else life has to offer, in every domain.”

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pauline Chalamet on 'The Sex Lives

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad