Peter Dundas Picks Eugenie Niarchos, Bianca Brandolini as Godparents

Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis had their children Alexios and Eleni baptized in a Greek Orthodox Church in Athens, with guests including Naomi Campbell, Natasha Poly and Dree Hemingway.

Evangelo Bousis and Peter Dundas with
Evangelo Bousis and Peter Dundas with their children, Eleni and Alexios, who were both baptized in Athens on July 9. Courtesy of Dundas/Anna Roussos

BABY LOVE: Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis are regulars in Greece, holidaying, and shooting some of the Dundas look books there, too. Last weekend, they traveled to the posh coastal suburbs south of Athens for an altogether different reason: the baptism, in the Greek Orthodox Church, of their two babies, Alexios, who’s a year old, and the three-month-old Eleni.

The godmothers were Eugenie Niarchos and Bianca Brandolini, and guests included Naomi Campbell, Natasha Poly, Dree Hemingway, Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, Aaron Young, Zani Gugelmann, Catherine Baba and Claire Courtin.

The Greek-Cypriot singer Anna Vissi performed at the party that followed at the Four Seasons Resort in Vouliagmeni.

While a baptism is a big moment for many Christian families, this particular baptism, which took place Saturday at the Panagia Faneromeni church in Vouliagmeni, was a milestone. Dundas and Bousis said it was the first Greek Orthodox baptism for the children of a gay couple in Greece.

The Archbishop of the Americas and the Patriarch of the Greek Orthodox Church baptized both children. Dundas said it was important to christen the children in the Greek Orthodox church “because Evangelo is Greek Orthodox and since our children were born, we’ve followed the traditions of the church.”

“We also thought it was important, in this time and age, that there was a change in the Orthodox Church, and that the children of gay and same-sex parents are able to be christened. We feel all children should have the opportunity to be blessed regardless of what faith and religion they believe in,” he said.

Dundas added that the Archbishop Elpidophoros of America “agreed all children are accepted in God’s eyes and have a right to be baptized. He is pushing for change in the Orthodox religion for the youth, and opening doors for everyone instead of turning people away,” he said.

