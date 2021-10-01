×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to the U.S.

The 80-year-old Nygard is facing sex trafficking, racketeering and other charges in the U.S.

**FILE PHOTO** Peter Nygard Indicted on
Peter Nygard David Edwards/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Self-made apparel executive Peter Nygard has consented to being extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking, racketeering and other charges.

Nygard, who has remained in custody since his arrest in Canada last December, appeared virtually before the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Glenn Joyal. Wearing a surgical mask, Nygard acknowledged the consent to committal that he voluntarily executed by signing Thursday.

Nygard’s attorney Brian Greenspan said Friday, “Mr. Nygard asked me to advance this position that although, in fact consenting to the communal, he does so, despite his continuing challenge to the veracity and reliability in the evidence contained in the case, he has always unequivocally maintained his innocence of any wrongdoing. This process can now move forward in order for him to face trial in the United States but [on] the basis for him to have the opportunity to raise his defense and to challenge the truthfulness of the evidence that has been brought against him.”

Related Galleries

Special counsel to Canada’s attorney general Scott Farlinger noted that even after the order for committal is completed, Nygard cannot be surrendered from Canada for at least 30 days and he has a right to appeal the proceedings. However, that right will be restrained based on Friday’s consent to being extradited, although he can apply for judicial interim release while the Canadian minister’s release is pending.

A representative for Greenspan did not respond immediately Friday to an inquiry about any plans for an appeal. Another attorney for Nygard, Jay Prober, did not acknowledge a media request Thursday.

Nygard’s appearance before the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench on Friday took place six weeks earlier than originally scheduled. Nygard had been slated to appear in court from Nov. 15 to 19. That date was moved up at the request of the court and his counsel.

After being arrested in December under the U.S. and Canada’s extradition treaty, Nygard is dealing with a nine-count indictment that was brought forward by the Southern District of New York. Sex trafficking and racketeering are among the charges that he is facing.

The 80-year-old Finnish-born founder of the now-defunct Nygard Industries was first taken into custody at the Winnipeg Remand Center and was transferred two weeks later to the Headingley Correctional Center, where he has been awaiting extradition.

Dozens of women over a period of decades have accused Nygard of varying degrees of criminal behavior, including rape and sexual abuse. Separate from the nine-count indictment in the U.S. and a Winnipeg Police investigation in Canada, Nygard has been the focus of a class action suit in the U.S. by 57 women.

Some of his accusers, including those related to the nine-count indictment, have claimed they were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. There have also been accusations that some of those alleged incidents took place at Nygard-owned properties in New York, California and the Bahamas.

Last year, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York City Police Department raided Nygard’s Times Square offices, where he also kept an apartment, and his Southern California home. Following the raid, Nygard stepped down from the company that he had built from the ground up. In addition, executives at Dillard’s, one of the last major retailers to distribute Nygard apparel, announced it was dropping the collection. Nine companies owned by Nygard went into receivership in March 2020,and a judge approved the receiver’s request to liquidate company assets.

Others have claimed that some of Nygard’s employees were involved in his alleged misdeeds.

Nygard and his legal team, including defense attorney Greenspan, have denied the allegations.

Earlier this year, Nygard”s attempts to seek bail were twice denied. An attempt in February was thwarted after the judge raised concerns that Nygard could potentially contact witnesses, if released, even under house arrest. An appeal in late March was made, but that was also denied. At that time, Farlinger presented Nygard as a potential flight risk. Nygard owns properties in Canada, the U.S. and the Bahamas.

In Canada, where Nygard housed it corporate headquarters, the company’s namesake was a significant employer. Even at the start of the COVID-19 crisis and in the midst of his heightened legal troubles in mid-March 2020, Nygard had several freestanding retail stores and nearly 1,500 employees. But shortly thereafter, the stores were shuttered and the bulk of his staff was handed pink slips.

The swirl of media coverage around the investigations into Nygard and his subsequent arrest has not subsided over time. More than 100 media outlets had inquired with the Manitoba Courts about coverage before Friday’s court appearance by Nygard. The self-made millionaire has also been the focus of a docu-series, podcast and other investigative pieces. As recently as Wednesday, the documentary filmmaker Noam Gonick said via email that he was at work on a project that has yet to be disclosed.

Although Nygard’s company specialized in affordable basic clothing that appealed to mid-level shoppers, its leader had a reputation for throwing over-the-top all-night parties at his seaside Bahamian estate, Nygard Cay. The indictment stated that over a 25-year period, Nygard used his company’s influence, as well as staffers, funds and other resources to recruit and maintain adult and minor-aged female victims for Nygard’s sexual gratification and the sexual gratification of his friends and business associates.

Some of his accusers in the U.S. indictment said Nygard and his handlers hosted “pamper parties,” where they ployed them with alcohol, or in some instances drugs, to sway them to allegedly engage in sexual acts with Nygard and his friends. Others claimed that Nygard staffers and women that were referred to as “girlfriends” acted as mediators relaying Nygard’s interest in having sex with them.

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Peter Nygard Agrees to Extradition to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad