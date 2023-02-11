×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Heron Preston Embraces the Rawness of Old New York for Fall

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Fashion

After 20 Years, Proenza Schouler Takes A New Approach

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration on the Prabal Gurung Runway

Becky G joined Kelsea Ballerini, Lexi Underwood and more for Prabal Gurung's show, where she talked her upcoming wedding, Coachella performance and what she hopes to hear from Rihanna at the Super Bowl.

Becky G
Aoki Lee Simmons
Becky G
Rachel Zoe
Alyah Chanelle Scott
View ALL 21 Photos

The front row at Prabal Gurung’s fall 2023 show at the New York Public Library Friday night drew the likes of Becky G; Kelsea Ballerini; Lexi Underwood; Kimora Lee Simmons with daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons; Alyah Chanelle Scott; Sarita Choudhury, and more. 

Becky G was trying out a new style for her at the show, wearing a miniskirt paired with a bold shoulder matching jacket.

“A little shorty like me only has so much body to wear so much fabric, so I was like, it’s either gotta be a little bit of leg or a little bit of top action,” the singer said before the show. “I have grown so much in my fashion journey. I always used to think that shoulder structures didn’t flatter me but then I tried this on and I was, like, ‘I’m obsessed.’”

Related Galleries

The 25-year-old went on to say her fashion sense has continued to evolve as she’s grown with her music.  

“I feel like just with anyone who’s an artist at heart, anything that has to do with self-expression, it does a lot for us. For me I get so excited to come to the shows to study and to learn,” she mused. “I think color and fabric and music and storytelling through these shows evoke so much emotion and that’s where I think my fashion journey started to really evolve, when I was able to start drawing a lot of strings from the connections that that has.”

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show by Rihanna, Becky G said like the rest of us she’s dying to hear the singer’s biggest hits. 

“I mean, 13 minutes is not enough time. We’ve gone so long without her,” she said. “My favorite is ‘Umbrella.’”

She’s otherwise hard at work on her upcoming original Mexican album and preparing her Coachella performance, as well as trying to find time to plan a wedding.

“I am newly engaged so hopefully I get to plan a wedding some time,” she said. As for the dress? “I’m not going to rush that process. I’m going to take in all the beautiful designs that are being thrown my way at the moment.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Hot Summer Bags

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Becky G Looks for Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Shows

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad