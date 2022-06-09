×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Pretty Ripe Is Guiding Women Into Midlife Covering Fashion, Feminism and Hormones

Founder Monica Corcoran is looking to be a midlife midwife to women.

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering
Monica Corcoran Harel Courtesy

Journalist, author and screenwriter Monica Corcoran Harel has written for The New York Times, Marie Claire, New York Magazine and The Hollywood Reporter, penning pieces about trying to get pregnant after 40, tackling a wilderness survival course with her husband, and traveling with her brother’s ashes, among many others.

Her latest project is even more personal. With Pretty Ripe, she is looking to become a midlife midwife to women, offering style, beauty and health advice as they approach middle age.

“Speaking of Gen X women broadly as between the ages of 40 and the late fifties or 60, they outspend Millennials and Baby Boomers by 41 percent, and 18 percent in fashion, beauty and entertainment,” said Harel, who is 53. “It’s not that this demographic is not valuable, I just don’t think they are as visible. And when Instagram and TikTok began to take precedence for marketers, advertisers and media, Gen X wasn’t represented in that way.”

Related Galleries

She’s on a mission to change that.

Launched last year, her weekly newsletters have covered hormone replacement therapy, brain fog, the importance of weight training for middle-age women, and dispelled myths about metabolism declining after age 40.

She’s also highlighted the best tank tops that are not cropped, the $100 ribcage jeans with a cult following and the science behind rosemary oil for thinning hair — communicating it all with a cheeky wit, plenty of pop culture references, sourced research and supplemental weekly Instagram Lives with experts and personalities such as OB-GYN Dr. Sharon Malone, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, friendship therapist Erin Falconer and “Minx” showrunner Ellen Rapaport.

Harel sold her first screenplay to Netflix after she turned 50, and she is running “Pretty Ripe” from what is arguably the most ageist city in the world, Los Angeles. Her subscriber numbers are still in the low thousands, but her engagement is high, and she’s garnered some big-name followers including Naomi Watts, Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, Dita Von Teese, entertainment executives Amy Baer, Andrea Giannetti and Elishia Holmes.

Brands like St. John and Wolford are also taking notice.

They sponsored Pretty Ripe’s first in-person event last month, where Thirteen Lune beauty founder Nyakio Grieco and Hollywood stylist-turned-producer Jeanne Yang engaged in real talk about life pivots, business stumbles and hair loss.

“What she is doing with the Pretty Ripe platform is so honest, full of humor with such vulnerability,” said Marina Keiler, St. John’s senior director, global public relations and brand partnerships. “As St. John continues to expand our multigenerational approach we felt her voice was one we wanted to champion. After our initial call, we talked about the pressure of ‘doing it all’ and ’30 under 30′ lists and how so many woman feel more confidant, are better networked and have more financial means after a certain age. The panel was so fresh and filled with reminders to ask for what you want, give yourself a break and that it’s never too late to try something new.”

This summer, Pretty Ripe is planning an experiential event at Malibu Village and an activation on biohacking beauty at the new Fairmont Spa in Century City in L.A. St. John and Wolford are also interested in taking the life pivot event to their boutiques nationwide.

Pretty Ripe homepage.
Pretty Ripe homepage. Courtesy

Pretty Ripe was a pandemic project for Harel.

“I knew it would hit because people were reaching out to me, women who knew I was a journalist, asking me questions like ‘why do I wake up in the middle of the night all sweaty?’, ‘why are my jeans not fitting when I haven’t gained any weight?’ and ‘why am I suddenly anxious?’ she said.

“I realized these were things I’d pitched to magazines as stories, and my editors responded saying, ‘this a great idea, but our readership taps out in the late thirties.’”

Magazines have ‘how to dress after 40’ and ‘skin concerns in your fifties’ articles, but they are outliers, said Harel, who started to feel a change when she turned 47. “I was working on the ‘Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life’ book and I just couldn’t focus. I didn’t know if I was going to finish the project…

“Then, one morning, I noticed I wasn’t glowing anymore. So physically, I started to notice changes. I have been covering female health for years but I didn’t put it together I was going into peri-menopause and having hormonal shifts and it was affecting every aspect of my life. Because the information wasn’t out there, it took a few visits to a gynecologist to say, oh you are 47 years old, that’s what’s happening. Once I knew, I could course correct.”

When she started writing the newsletter, it was for herself and her peers. The first post was about a product she discovered organically, Ilia Serum Tint, which brought back her glow.

“I don’t recommend skin care unless I use it for two weeks because you can’t see a difference unless you try something for a while,” she said. “I just tested five waterproof mascaras, and 10 years ago my needs were different. Now my lashes are more thin and brittle because I’m older and I can’t wear mascara I have to scrub off at the end of the night.”

She avoids using the term “anti-aging.”

“I have no shame in aging, I’m really at the best point in my life, I almost feel like I’m back in my twenties, and I feel like midlife could be looked at that way. Women have been fed the story of aging is the end, but it’s really an exciting beginning for so many women, it’s just a matter of having the information you need and sometimes course correcting a little.”

Case in point? “I wrote about these Levi’s ribcage jeans that are high-waisted, and because your weight redistributes as you get older, they are the perfect course correct instead of bemoaning your body and the changes. It’s just about buying something that suits what’s happening now, it’s really that simple.”

While fashion has made strides in representation with older models in ad campaigns and on the runways, Hollywood and mainstream media have been slower to embrace the over-40 and over-50 demographic (the Nancy Meyers’ coastal grandmother trend notwithstanding).

“I’d like to see more talk shows for women over 50, more movies where there’s a meet cute at a bar instead of drunk at a club, these are all opportunities of upping visibility,” said Harel. “We don’t see a lot of talk about menopause…There was just one mention in ‘And Just Like That.’ I’m not saying they should have devoted a whole episode to it but maybe some more time because it is a topic of deep distress for women mostly because no one talks about it.”

To grow Pretty Ripe, she’s looking for advertisers and supporters for more live events, and to develop a pop-up brand experience to be a one-stop shop for inspiration and empowerment.

“I want to bring women together. You know when you tell your partner, ‘I’m going out,’ and four hours later you haven’t reached for the check or looked at your watch? I feel like women do really share information in person, especially at this age, so I’d like to build a community.”

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering
L-R, Monica Corcoran Harel, Nyakio Grieco and Jeanne Yang at the St. John x Wolford event in partnership with Pretty Ripe on May 12, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy/Amy Graves

 

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Hot Summer Bags

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Pretty Ripe Guide to Midlife Covering

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad