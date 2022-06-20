Pride 2022: Alok on How to Actively Support LGBTQ Rights Today

“I feel like I really had no other option — I’m a gender nonconforming, transfeminine South Asian person,” said Alok Vaid-Menon, known simply as Alok, of being a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights.

The 30-year-old writer and performance artist has been tapped by Ugg for the brand’s Pride campaign: “Feel Heard.” It’s in honor of Pride month, with the Southern California-based company (a division of Deckers Brands) donating $125,000 to The Trevor Project — the suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit for LGBTQ youth.

“When I walk down the street people have an issue with it, because they don’t believe that people like me belong,” Alok went on. “I often experienced constant and relentless harassment in person and online. And so, it’s seen as political for me to exist. It doesn’t even matter what I’m doing. And that’s frustrating. I wish that I could be doing so many other things with my life. But, unfortunately, I still have to argue for my right to exist. And so, I think from a young age I learned that I would have to fight and resist in order to be able to claim space and be here. But what feels different, I think, than the advocacy work I do is the creative work I do. So, whereas advocacy is often reactionary, as an artist, I’m really interested in being proactive and imaginary. Like actually cultivating my wonder, my imagination, my dream, my capacity to expand, not just restrict myself. And so, I think that that balance for me is really necessary.”

Alok — who uses they/them pronouns — began writing poetry at 12 years old while growing up in a small town in Texas.

“I would publish them anonymously online, and a lot of them were about my own issues struggling with mental health,” they continued. “And I had so many people across the world tell me, like, ‘I feel the same way.’ And that really gave me license and permission to keep going because I knew that I wasn’t alone in my pain. The connections between art, storytelling and mental health have always been central to my creative practice.”

The Ugg campaign (while highlighting the brand’s “Fluff” slide sandals as part of its Pride collection) — with Alok front and center — aims to help destigmatize mental health.

“A lot of brands only understand pride in really simple and reductive ways, and we wanted to give a more expansive way that really featured queer people on our own terms, without having to filter that through people’s idea of what pride should be,” said Alok. “Pride is also an opportunity for me to help educate people about the ongoing struggle of anti-trans discrimination. In 2022, we already have over 280 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation that are circulating at the state level in this country, which is making it the worst ever legislative year for civil rights for trans people in U.S. history.”

Alok Courtesy of Ugg

Below, Alok breaks down what individuals can do to help advocate for LGBTQ rights: