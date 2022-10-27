×
Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Gets a Release Date

The book's release date was pushed back due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London. AFP via Getty Images

LONDON — Prince Harry’s memoir has been given the green light for release.

The prince’s much anticipated tell-all book titled, “Spare,” chronicling his life will be released next year on Jan. 10.

It will detail Harry’s life from the moment his mother, Princess Diana died to present-day events, including his tumultuous relationship with the royal family, his life with Meghan Markle and becoming a father. 

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” said a statement on the memoir’s website.

“For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, ‘Spare’ is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The cover of the book is a close-up portrait shot of Prince Harry’s face.

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare"
Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare.” Courtesy of Penguin

The memoir will be published in eight languages in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Africa by Transworld, an arm of Penguin Random House U.K., followed by 15 additional translations worldwide.

Harry will use proceeds from the memoir to donate to charities he cares about. He has already donated $1.5 million to Sentebale, the organization he founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho as tribute to their mothers, supporting young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV and AIDS.

Hen has also donated 300,000 pounds to WellChild, a U.K.-based charity that supports children and young people with serious and complex health needs. Prince Harry has been a patron of the organization for 15 years.

It was announced last year in July that he was working on a book that was due to be published in November, but the release was pushed back because of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

A chapter will be dedicated to the late monarch’s funeral and the aftermath.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

