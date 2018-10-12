LONDON – Princess Eugenie has picked London label Peter Pilotto to create the dress for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

The princess swept up the steps to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor at 11:00 am local time wearing the long, white dress with a wide V-neck, a fold around the shoulders and a little bustle at the back.

She chose not to wear a veil, and is wearing the Greville Emerald tiara, designed by Boucheron in 1921, and is carrying a bouquet of wildflowers and Angel’s Breath.

Peter Pilotto is based in London and designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos. The duo launched the label in 2007, and quickly made a name for themselves with their bright, printed and patterned collections.

It was an unusual – but inspired – choice for Eugenie, whom many had expected to choose a traditional wedding dress designer.

Pilotto and de Vos aren’t known for their bridal gowns or even for monochromatic designs. For spring 2019, they worked a Polynesian fantasy, staging their show at Trader Vic’s tiki bar under the Hilton hotel on Park Lane in London.

They worked a palette of joyously lurid tropical hues, from sunset peach to rainforest green, violet, fuchsia, royal and sky blues, acid yellow, seafoam, vermilion and marigold yellow — all shot through with flashes of gold and silver. Another inspiration was the work of French Art Nouveau glass artist Émile Gallé.