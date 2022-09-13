×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Eye

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a Surge in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Last week the show confirmed it would halt all production on season six.

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown." Courtesy of Netflix

LONDON — The hit Netflix show “The Crown” is having a resurgence after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

The series by Peter Morgan charts the royal family’s history from the late ’40s, starting with the queen’s father King George VI to how she ascended to the throne as the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

Between Friday and Saturday, the show’s viewership increased more than 800 percent in the U.K. in comparison with the previous Friday to Sunday period. Meanwhile, in the U.S., viewership quadrupled in that timeframe and in France, it had triple the viewers compared to the previous weekend.

Related Galleries

Last week Netflix confirmed it would halt all production on season six, which is supposedly the final season of the show, in respect for the queen’s death.

The show has become a critically acclaimed hit since it premiered in 2016 on the streaming service. “The Crown” has won 21 Emmys to date.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” Courtesy of Netflix/Sophie Mutevelian

Imelda Staunton, will portray the queen in the show’s final two seasons succeeding Olivia Colman, who took over from Claire Foy.

Season four explored Princess Diana’s entrance into the British royal family, where she was portrayed by Emma Corrin over a period of 10 years. Elizabeth Debicki will star as the late princess in the final stages of her life opposite Dominic West, who will play Prince Charles.

Season five of “The Crown” will air in November, which will follow the tumultuous events of Charles and Diana’s marriage.

August marked 25 years since the death of Princess Diana in Paris.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Hot Summer Bags

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad