Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a Surge in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

LONDON — The hit Netflix show “The Crown” is having a resurgence after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

The series by Peter Morgan charts the royal family’s history from the late ’40s, starting with the queen’s father King George VI to how she ascended to the throne as the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

Between Friday and Saturday, the show’s viewership increased more than 800 percent in the U.K. in comparison with the previous Friday to Sunday period. Meanwhile, in the U.S., viewership quadrupled in that timeframe and in France, it had triple the viewers compared to the previous weekend.

Last week Netflix confirmed it would halt all production on season six, which is supposedly the final season of the show, in respect for the queen’s death.

The show has become a critically acclaimed hit since it premiered in 2016 on the streaming service. “The Crown” has won 21 Emmys to date.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” Courtesy of Netflix/Sophie Mutevelian

Imelda Staunton, will portray the queen in the show’s final two seasons succeeding Olivia Colman, who took over from Claire Foy.

Season four explored Princess Diana’s entrance into the British royal family, where she was portrayed by Emma Corrin over a period of 10 years. Elizabeth Debicki will star as the late princess in the final stages of her life opposite Dominic West, who will play Prince Charles.

Season five of “The Crown” will air in November, which will follow the tumultuous events of Charles and Diana’s marriage.

August marked 25 years since the death of Princess Diana in Paris.