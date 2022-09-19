Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: All the Guests Arriving, From World Leaders to Family Members

LONDON — At 8:00 a.m. local time, the doors of Westminster Abbey opened for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 aged 96.

Members of the royal family, world leaders and the public gathered at the historic church which meant so much to the late monarch. It was where she married Prince Philip in 1947 and where she was crowned in 1953.

Guests included U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden; Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska; French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron; King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and many more.

India Hicks with her mother, Lady Pamela arriving at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Getty Images

British fashion designer and businesswoman India Hicks was one of the early guests to arrive at Westminster Abbey with her mother Lady Pamela, who had been a bridesmaid at the queen’s wedding and then later a lady-in-waiting to the monarch.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by JAMES MANNING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Brigitte arrived arm in arm with her husband, Emmanuel, wearing a simple black dress with an open double breasted coat believed to be from Louis Vuitton, the French luxury brand that she relies on when on official duties. She had black leather gloves on and was holding a square clutch bag with a gray trim.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a black coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which she owns in white, which she previously wore to last year’s G7 held in Cornwall, south west of England. She wore the queen’s Japanese pearl choker that consists of four strands of pearls that are joined by a diamond clasp with a black hat accompanied by a netted veil.

The pearls were a gift from the Japanese government that the queen had commissioned into a necklace inspired by her daughter-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. The queen wore the choker for the first time in 1982, which was later loaned to Diana in 1982 for a state visit to the Netherlands.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. Getty Images

Middleton wore the choker for the first time in 2017 to the 70th’s wedding anniversary dinner of the queen and Prince Philip.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrived wearing a black cape dress by Stella McCartney, the designer of her wedding reception dress. She has previously worn a similar style dress in navy by the same designer.

She wore a Stephen Jones curvated hat with no veil and pearl earrings that are understood to be a gift from the queen for their first joint engagement together after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

For the funeral, the queen’s coffin arrived covered with the Royal Standard flag, which features three gold lions for England, a red lion for Scotland and a harp for Ireland. Sitting atop the flag was the Imperial State Crown, which has the Cullinan Il diamond, cut from the largest diamond in the world.

After the church service at Westminster Abbey, the queen’s coffin will travel to St George’s Chapel for a private family service at Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, who will say: “With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as queen and head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will preach the sermon and will lead the commendation.

On Monday, a service for the queen will be held in Washington on Thursday with invitations sent to former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and their spouses.

London was quiet on Monday morning before the funeral began, with only a few shops and cafés open. The day has been designated as a national holiday, and many central London retailers made the decision to shut.

A number of screens have been set up in Hyde park, across London and the rest of the U.K. so that members of the public could follow the funeral service, which is being televised. On the roads around central London dozens of city workers were helping direct the flow of people to the various screening sites.

Despite the large crowds, everything was organized and calm. The English are known the world over for their ability to wait patiently, and form a queue.

There were lots of families and children, people wearing the Union Jack flag, and others carrying bouquets of flowers for the queen. Tourists, phones in hands, filmed their surroundings alongside the multiple journalists, photographers and broadcasters who were reporting live.

In Hyde park, thousands of people gathered to watch the funeral. People were asked to sit on the ground to allow the people behind them to watch. People chanted, prayed and sang, and the mood was quiet and respectful.

A young couple, Maisie and Tommy, came to London with their two small children. They told WWD they weren’t sure what to do exactly, but knew they wanted to be in London and watch the funeral surrounded by others, and not at home alone. It was the first time their kids saw the British capital.

That seems to be the thought process for many people. They don’t know exactly how to participate in such an historical moment, but feel they needed to be in London and come out in person to say farewell to the monarch.