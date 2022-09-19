×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: All the Guests Arriving, From World Leaders to Family Members

Business

Why Celebrities Are Investing in Fashion

Business

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: All the Guests Arriving, From World Leaders to Family Members

The funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey in London.

By
Hikmat Mohammed, Fabiana Repaci
Plus Icon
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. AFP via Getty Images

LONDON — At 8:00 a.m. local time, the doors of Westminster Abbey opened for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 aged 96. 

Members of the royal family, world leaders and the public gathered at the historic church which meant so much to the late monarch. It was where she married Prince Philip in 1947 and where she was crowned in 1953.

Guests included U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden; Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska; French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron; King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and many more.

Related Galleries

India Hicks with her mother, Lady Pamela arriving at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Getty Images

British fashion designer and businesswoman India Hicks was one of the early guests to arrive at Westminster Abbey with her mother Lady Pamela, who had been a bridesmaid at the queen’s wedding and then later a lady-in-waiting to the monarch.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by JAMES MANNING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Brigitte arrived arm in arm with her husband, Emmanuel, wearing a simple black dress with an open double breasted coat believed to be from Louis Vuitton, the French luxury brand that she relies on when on official duties. She had black leather gloves on and was holding a square clutch bag with a gray trim.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a black coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which she owns in white, which she previously wore to last year’s G7 held in Cornwall, south west of England. She wore the queen’s Japanese pearl choker that consists of four strands of pearls that are joined by a diamond clasp with a black hat accompanied by a netted veil.

The pearls were a gift from the Japanese government that the queen had commissioned into a necklace inspired by her daughter-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. The queen wore the choker for the first time in 1982, which was later loaned to Diana in 1982 for a state visit to the Netherlands.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. Getty Images

Middleton wore the choker for the first time in 2017 to the 70th’s wedding anniversary dinner of the queen and Prince Philip.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrived wearing a black cape dress by Stella McCartney, the designer of her wedding reception dress. She has previously worn a similar style dress in navy by the same designer.

She wore a Stephen Jones curvated hat with no veil and pearl earrings that are understood to be a gift from the queen for their first joint engagement together after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

For the funeral, the queen’s coffin arrived covered with the Royal Standard flag, which features three gold lions for England, a red lion for Scotland and a harp for Ireland. Sitting atop the flag was the Imperial State Crown, which has the Cullinan Il diamond, cut from the largest diamond in the world.

After the church service at Westminster Abbey, the queen’s coffin will travel to St George’s Chapel for a private family service at Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, who will say: “With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as queen and head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will preach the sermon and will lead the commendation.

On Monday, a service for the queen will be held in Washington on Thursday with invitations sent to former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and their spouses.

London was quiet on Monday morning before the funeral began, with only a few shops and cafés open. The day has been designated as a national holiday, and many central London retailers made the decision to shut.

A number of screens have been set up in Hyde park, across London and the rest of the U.K. so that members of the public could follow the funeral service, which is being televised. On the roads around central London dozens of city workers were helping direct the flow of people to the various screening sites.

Despite the large crowds, everything was organized and calm. The English are known the world over for their ability to wait patiently, and form a queue.

There were lots of families and children, people wearing the Union Jack flag, and others carrying bouquets of flowers for the queen. Tourists, phones in hands, filmed their surroundings alongside the multiple journalists, photographers and broadcasters who were reporting live.

In Hyde park, thousands of people gathered to watch the funeral. People were asked to sit on the ground to allow the people behind them to watch. People chanted, prayed and sang, and the mood was quiet and respectful.

A young couple, Maisie and Tommy, came to London with their two small children. They told WWD they weren’t sure what to do exactly, but knew they wanted to be in London and watch the funeral surrounded by others, and not at home alone. It was the first time their kids saw the British capital.

That seems to be the thought process for many people. They don’t know exactly how to participate in such an historical moment, but feel they needed to be in London and come out in person to say farewell to the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Hot Summer Bags

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Arrivals, World

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad