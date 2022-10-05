×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

The singer's latest women's apparel collection for Dillard's is inspired by her role on the ABC drama "Big Sky."

Reba McEntire collection for Dillard's.
Reba McEntire in looks from her collection at Dillard's.

At this point in her life and career, Reba McEntire doesn’t do anything she doesn’t enjoy. And apparently, she enjoys a lot.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, actress and entrepreneur just joined the cast of “Big Sky,” is about to kick off an arena tour, will release a Christmas album later this month, is executive producing a Lifetime movie, finishing a new lifestyle book and getting ready to open a restaurant, live music venue and retail store in her native Oklahoma.

In her spare time, she also fronts the Reba apparel collection at Dillard’s and a boot line of the same name for Justin Boots.

Related Galleries

In an interview from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she’s filming “Big Sky,” McEntire said the location informed the design of the fall Reba collection. “It’s really New Mexico colors: the big blues, rusts, dusty browns that we used for the T-shirts and jeans, as well as the boots from Justin.”

Josephine DiMarco, chief executive officer of Soulstar Creations, the manufacturer of the Reba collection, said she approached the entertainer nearly 20 years ago with the idea of fronting a line for Dillard’s. “I thought it would be a good fit,” she said. After an initial meeting, McEntire sent DiMarco a “huge book” with photos of what she liked and what she wore and that set the ball rolling.

McEntire approved every print, fabric, detail and silhouette — and continues to do so today. Top sellers, DiMarco said, include a denim jacket with knit sleeves, sweaters with fringe and a mesh dress that had a 24 percent sell-through the minute it hit stores this fall. “The customer responds to comfort and ease,” DiMarco said.

The fall collection features T-shirts and sweaters with landscape prints, reminiscent of the big skies of Montana.

The singer is known for her down-to-earth style.

In “Big Sky,” McEntire plays Sunny Barnes, a backcountry outfitter who owns Sunny Day Excursions and organizes glamping trips to the wilds of Montana. But she harbors a dark secret: a son who lives out in the wilderness and preys on hikers.

McEntire, who is known for her captivating smile and down-home charm, hasn’t traditionally played bad-guy roles, but she’s having a blast portraying Barnes, who will do anything to protect her son. “Sunny’s a good person — she’s just overprotective,” she said. “She’s like a mama bear and you don’t want to get between a mama bear and her cub. It’s a totally different character for me but loads of fun. And to have those mountains as my office and to work with Rex is amazing.”

Rex is Rex Linn, McEntire’s real-life boyfriend who plays Sunny’s husband Buck on the show.

McEntire said she signed on for the 13-episode season and in between breaks in filming will kick off an arena tour that starts in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Oct. 13. The tour, which will extend into next year, will include a stop at Madison Square Garden, a first for McEntire.

The singer said despite her success in music, she’s never fronted a show at MSG. “I’ve played there for specials, but this is the first time I’ll be headlining. But my granddaddy and my daddy rodeoed there for a whole month in 1946 and ’47. Can you believe they had rodeos for a month in New York City back then?”

Her holiday collection for Dillard’s will support her tour, DiMarco said, and will include some “stage Reba” pieces in bright red including a jumpsuit and fringed dress in addition to pieces with lots of “sparkle.”

“My lady loves sparkle and I do too,” McEntire said.

Sweaters with sparkle have been a bestseller for the Reba collection.

Sometime in December, McEntire hopes to open Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. At this point, McEntire said she’s still pondering what the mix in the store will be and is leaning toward novelty items such as T-shirts, magnets, coffee cups and other collectibles. She’s also considering bringing her apparel collection to the shop, “but we’re not sure yet.”

What is certain is that her latest album, “Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection,” a compilation of favorites from her previous Christmas releases, will be released on Oct. 14, and she’ll be publishing a coffee table book next fall that will include recipes from the restaurant, unseen pictures of McEntire and stories about her family, friends and life experience.

Does she see herself as the next Martha Stewart? Maybe, just “not as fancy,” McEntire said with a chuckle.

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Hot Summer Bags

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Catching Up With Reba McEntire

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad