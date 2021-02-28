For the first virtual Golden Globes, Regina King chose Louis Vuitton. The Oscar-winning actor, nominated Sunday for directing “One Night in Miami,” wore an asymmetric draped cape column gown in black silk cady. The embroidered gown took 350 hours of labor, including 20,000 silver sequins, 12,000 golden sequins and 8,000 black sequins. More than 1,200 crystals were then reembroidered on top of the original sequin work. A look fit for a King.

Here, a look behind the scenes at King’s gown.

