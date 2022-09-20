Reinaldo Sanguino Presents New Show at L.A. Dries Van Noten Gallery, The Little House

Reinaldo Sanguino unveils his latest body of work at the Dries Van Noten gallery in Los Angeles, California, known as The Little House.

Located inside a ’50s bungalow behind the U.S. flagship on North La Cienega Boulevard, Sanguino showcases “’De Aca De Alla’ As I Remember” — his largest ceramic furniture collection to date. Presented in collaboration with design platform The Future Perfect, the show is open now until Oct. 21.

A look at “’De Aca De Alla’ As I Remember.” Elizabeth Carababas

“For me, I let everything happen really organically,” the artist said of his work, colorful and textural sculptures and furnishings. Working with clay, he utilizes a glazing technique. “My creative process is very much based on intuition.”

Reinaldo Sanguino in studio.

New York-based artist Sanguino, born in Venezuela, began working with clay as a kid before formally studying art in his native country. After a stint in Miami, it was in 1993 that he moved to New York City, finding inspiration from the graffiti and graphic posters splattering the city walls.

“I’ve always been attracted to surfaces,” he said. “It’s almost, like, I create a library full of images and feelings, senses. And at some point, it just comes out.”

Working with clay, Sanguino utilizes a glazing technique. Elizabeth Carababas

Now, Sanguino lives in Queens, New York, and the collection was five-and-a-half months in the making. It’s available for purchase at the gallery; pieces include a variety of vases, stools and tables. It’s eye candy, collectable art.

“But I want them to be functional,” Sanguino emphasized.

“If I can expect anything from my work,” he continued, “it’s that I want people to find a personal attachment to the work and to learn to live with it.”