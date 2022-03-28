Renate Reinsve’s Oscars Photo Diary With Louis Vuitton

Renate Reinsve is one of the biggest breakouts of the 2022 Oscar season — and has made a name for herself as a rising fashion star along the way.

The Norwegian actor stars in “The Worst Person in the World,” which was nominated for best International Feature Film and best Original Screenplay at this year’s Academy Awards, after a long awards season that included Reinsve winning best actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.

Reinsve has been working with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, and after attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris worked with the brand again for her Oscars look. Below, she shares her snaps and memories from the big night.

“Close-up of my amazing Louis Vuitton pumps.” Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

“It takes a village! My glam team is just the best!” Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

“Can you tell how excited I am to be going to the Oscars ?!” Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

“The final look!” Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

“My Louis Vuitton dress was from their spring/summer 2022 collection. It was really fun to take a runway look and bring it to the red carpet , especially the Oscars!” Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

“My LV bag surprisingly fit all of my necessities for the night.” Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

“I felt so lucky that I was also able to wear Louis Vuitton High Jewelry for such a special night.” Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

“These jewels deserve their own shot!” Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

