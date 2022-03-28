Renate Reinsve’s Oscars Photo Diary With Louis Vuitton

Renate Reinsve is one of the biggest breakouts of the 2022 Oscar season — and has made a name for herself as a rising fashion star along the way.
The Norwegian actor stars in “The Worst Person in the World,” which was nominated for best International Feature Film and best Original Screenplay at this year’s Academy Awards, after a long awards season that included Reinsve winning best actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.
Reinsve has been working with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, and after attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris worked with the brand again for her Oscars look. Below, she shares her snaps and memories from the big night.
