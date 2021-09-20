×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies at 72

The fashion journalist's death at home Sunday was revealed by his companion of 35 years, Tom Ford.

By
WWD Staff
Plus Icon
Richard Buckley
Richard Buckley Courtesy Photo

Longtime fashion journalist Richard Buckley died Sunday at age 72.

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” a statement from the designer said. “Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness.”

Buckley was born in Binghamton, N.Y., in 1948 and was raised as part of a military family in New York, France and Germany. After graduating from the University of Maryland in Munich, he began to pursue a career in journalism in 1979 at New York Magazine. In 1982, he moved to Paris as the European editor of Fairchild Publications’ Daily News Record, the men’s wear counterpart to WWD. In that and subsequent roles, he had the uncanny ability to spot what was “next” — the young designer who would become the Next Big Thing; a club everyone would soon be flocking to, or a musician, actor or actress set to explode onto the scene.

Related Galleries

A man with ramrod straight posture and piercing blue eyes, Buckley’s inquisitiveness knew few, if any, bounds, and he somehow managed to tap into what would be influencing men’s fashions not only a season ahead, but several seasons ahead. And he would do it all with a quietly diligent, soft-spoken manner that endeared him to almost everyone he met — and that hid a sense of humor that delighted in spotting the absurd, or that could make even the most cutting remark come across with seeming kindness.

In 1986, Buckley was called back to New York by editorial director John B. Fairchild to be editor in chief of the company’s newest publication, Scene, which was aimed at the twentysomething daughter of the reader of Fairchild’s W magazine. He also held the title of fashion editor at WWD. While Scene — which was meant to have the gritty feel of the downtown world it supposedly covered — never took off in the way Fairchild hoped, Buckley still managed to carve out a niche for it as an insider’s must-read to learn about the newest trends in fashion, music, art, culture and more.

After Scene shuttered, Buckley left Fairchild in 1988 to join Tina Brown at Vanity Fair, where he became social editor and, again, rapidly turned that beat into more than just a party page. In 1990, he and Ford would move to Milan, where Buckley became European editor of Mirabella magazine and contributing editor at Italian Vogue, while Ford joined the design staff at Gucci. After the couple relocated to Paris, Buckley became editor in chief of Vogue Hommes International. He would continue to contribute the occasional fashion article even after the couple moved to London. Buckley most recently lived in Los Angeles, New York and Santa Fe.

He is survived by his husband, Tom Ford, as well as their son, Alexander John Buckley Ford.

Funeral arrangements could not be learned at presstime.

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Richard Buckley, Longtime Fashion Journalist, Dies

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad