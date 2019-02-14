The Boss runway show on Wednesday had many moments of inspiration for actor Richard Madden: it even got him thinking about his Met Ball look.

“I would wear the hot pink [suit],” he said of some of the more colorful moments from the show. “I looked at the hot pink suit and I was like, ‘I think that’s Met Ball.’ Because the theme is camp this year, isn’t it? There’s some gorgeous stuff. I’m usually always in dark colors but some of the lighter stuff was gorgeous. The white coat? I was like, ‘I want to wear that’ — I don’t trust myself in it, but I’d like to. I’d get one day before I spilled something on it.”

Madden, who came to international fame as Robb Stark on “Game of Thrones” and more recently as the lead David Budd in the BBC/Netflix series “Bodyguard,” noted his relationship with the brand was a relatively new one.

“I’ve been wearing [Boss] for years, and I’ve worn them for quite a few productions as well, which is quite nice,” he said. “It just fits me perfectly. None of this has been altered. It just fits me perfectly.”

Read: ‘Bodyguard’ Star Richard Madden Is Leaving His Princely Past Behind

The rapid success of “Bodyguard,” for which he won a Golden Globe, has had Madden on many red carpets this awards season — and best-dressed lists at that.

“I’ve been really enjoying [it] — usually it’s something I dread, honestly,” he said of the red carpet. “I want to feel really good because there’s so much anxiety being there. Especially being nominated, there’s a lot of anxiety. And if I feel really good then it takes a lot of that away.”

The one downside?

“I end up with all these tuxedos that I can’t wear anywhere else,” he said, laughing. “Where can I wear the blue double-breasted velvet tuxedo? Not just around the house. But maybe I should wear it around the house in the morning, at breakfast time. I’d feel great.”

“Bodyguard” left many fans desperate for a second season.

“We’re talking about it,” Madden said coyly. “I’m a bit like ‘what would happen next?’ I think season two could be just him on vacation. But talks are happening, writing is happening, so we’ll see what comes over this year.”

The success of the show, he said, took him quite by surprise.

“Absolutely blown away. We just did this little show for the BBC that somehow blew up there and then traveled across the water and did well here…it’s kind of surreal. My feet haven’t really hit the ground since it’s all happened,” he said.

The moment it began to sink in a bit was when he received his Golden Globes nomination, and finally had a sense for how many people were watching the show.

“You’re like, ‘Oh this has traveled much further than I realized.’ I was filming ‘Rocketman,’ the Elton John film, when ‘Bodyguard’ came out, and so I was busy doing that and not really noticing what had been happening with it,” he said. “And then it was like, ‘Oh right, a lot of people are watching this.’ And then with every week more people were watching it, which is strange because usually it’s the other way around. So I’m still catching up with it being quite real.”

