UN, DOS, TRES: It might have come out a year ago, but actor and singer Ricky Martin is still reaping praise for his role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

“It was a really special time,” said Martin, sitting front row next to Joe Jonas at the Berluti fashion show on Friday.

Martin played Antonio D’Amico, designer Gianni Versace’s partner, in the Ryan Murphy-directed FX series.

“It was really important to tell that story,” said the Puerto Rico-born artist. “It’s a story about homophobia and how we reacted to it 20 years ago, and how we react to it today. Things are still very similar.”

Closeness on set helped deal with the traumatic plot line (spoiler alert: serial killer and 27-year-old heartthrob Andrew Cunanan, played by Darren Criss, violently murders not only Versace but four other men.)

“With Penelope [Cruz, who played Donatella Versace] and Darren, we became like a family,” said Martin. “Even on our days off we would be together. It helped a lot because it was eight very emotional and draining months. I was very happy to work with Ryan Murphy but it was dark, so dark.”

Martin has another project in the works with Murphy, which he hopes will come out in 2020, but is currently in the process of creating his next album (and spending time with his newborn daughter.)

“I need to go on the road again, it’s a necessity,” he said, snapping his fingers. “I’m locked in the studio at the moment, writing lyrics, working with different producers. It’s going to be a bilingual album, with songs in both English and Spanish, and who knows — maybe even a bit of French.”