LADY IN RED: Clad head to toe in her favorite color — satin pants, blazer, sheer shirt, patent beret and gloves and hiding behind a pair of scarlet shades — Rita Ora couldn’t be missed as the guest of honor at a party Sunday evening celebrating her collaboration with Escada. Named the German brand’s ambassador in January, the singer has created a capsule collection of all-red pieces launching Oct. 1.

“Red is my favorite color; it’s also a signature color for Escada, so it was a no-brainer for me to make my whole capsule red,” said Ora, taking time out to chat during the cocktail, held in salons overlooking the Arc de Triomphe and with guests including compatriot Liam Payne and Victoria Swarovski. “When I first proposed the idea to Escada, they were like ‘All red?’ and I said ‘Go strong.’”

The bubbly artist has had a busy year. She recently wrapped her third album, due out some time next year. “It’s pop music, but it’s just a very big surprise, a big shock of material. I’ve experimented a lot so I’m excited to hear what people think,” she said.

She’s also been filming a project for U.K. television. “It’s basically a game show, but it’s fun, it’s wicked. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think I could kill it. It’s going to be cool.”

In her spare time, meanwhile, especially when traveling, Ora has recently taken to reading more — she’s part-way through Tara Westover’s best-selling “Educated.”

“When you travel, you have not that much to do, and there’s only so much Netflix one can watch, and so I’ve started reading quite a lot, it’s relaxing,” she explained.