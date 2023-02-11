Brie Larson, Natasha Lyonne, Quinta Brunson and More Hit Rodarte’s Williamsburg Show

The Rodarte show brought the buzziest front-row guest list thus far to Williamsburg on Friday evening. Inside the Williamsburg Savings Bank, taking in the ornate sparkled set were plenty of Rodarte mainstays like Brie Larson, Rowan Blanchard and Tavi Gevinson, as well as Quinta Brunson, Natasha Lyonne, Kathryn Newton, Orville Peck, Charlotte Lawrence, Maddie Ziegler, Jemima Kirke, Beanie Feldstein, Michelle Zauner, Lexi Underwood, Lana Condor and Alexa Chung.

Peck has been hitting the front rows ever since he burst onto the music scene a few years ago, with a roster including Dior’s men’s show in Miami in December 2019.

“I’m an old-school goer,” he joked of his fashion week appearances.

The country star, known for wearing a fringed face mask, was indeed hidden behind such a creation, which was paired with his signature cowboy hat. However, instead of other western-style attire he was dressed in a Marni look for the night.

“I used to be more vintage-based and more in that world — and I still am, always — but like, I’m wearing Marni today. I like to wear more fashion moments, more designer moments now. I think before I was just new to that. So that’s probably the biggest evolution.”

He later would hit Rodarte’s after party, which was just one of many planned stops on his fashion week tour.

“It’s insanity, it’s a whirlwind. I don’t even know how many more shows — I just have things all day, every day. And then we go out at night to the parties and everything — typical fashion week,” he said. “I’ll be on the plane back to L.A. quaking.”