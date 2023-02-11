×
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Brie Larson, Natasha Lyonne, Quinta Brunson and More Hit Rodarte’s Williamsburg Show

The front row of Rodarte's fall 2023 show drew everyone from Brie Larson and Quinta Brunson to Beanie Feldstein, Orville Peck and Lexi Underwood.

Rowan Blanchard, Natasha Lyonne and Beanie Feldstein.
Orville Peck
Sophia Roe
Alexa Chung
Kathryn Newton
View ALL 19 Photos

The Rodarte show brought the buzziest front-row guest list thus far to Williamsburg on Friday evening. Inside the Williamsburg Savings Bank, taking in the ornate sparkled set were plenty of Rodarte mainstays like Brie Larson, Rowan Blanchard and Tavi Gevinson, as well as Quinta Brunson, Natasha Lyonne, Kathryn Newton, Orville Peck, Charlotte Lawrence, Maddie Ziegler, Jemima Kirke, Beanie Feldstein, Michelle Zauner, Lexi Underwood, Lana Condor and Alexa Chung. 

Peck has been hitting the front rows ever since he burst onto the music scene a few years ago, with a roster including Dior’s men’s show in Miami in December 2019.

“I’m an old-school goer,” he joked of his fashion week appearances.

The country star, known for wearing a fringed face mask, was indeed hidden behind such a creation, which was paired with his signature cowboy hat. However, instead of other western-style attire he was dressed in a Marni look for the night.

“I used to be more vintage-based and more in that world — and I still am, always — but like, I’m wearing Marni today. I like to wear more fashion moments, more designer moments now. I think before I was just new to that. So that’s probably the biggest evolution.”

He later would hit Rodarte’s after party, which was just one of many planned stops on his fashion week tour. 

“It’s insanity, it’s a whirlwind. I don’t even know how many more shows — I just have things all day, every day. And then we go out at night to the parties and everything — typical fashion week,” he said. “I’ll be on the plane back to L.A. quaking.” 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

