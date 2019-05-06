LONDON — It’s a boy! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child Monday morning, May 6, shortly after the Duchess went into labor. According to the Sussex’s Instagram, the child weighs in at 7lbs and 3 oz. Prince Harry announced that they are both thrilled, and that they are still thinking of names for their son.

Markle chose not to pose with her new baby in public, flying in the face of royal convention. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared just hours after of all three of her children’s births at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Paddington. Princess Diana also posed on the steps of the same hospital before leaving for home with Princes William and Harry.

In April, Kensington Palace said that while the couple were grateful for the goodwill they received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world, “as they prepare to welcome their baby, their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.”

The palace said the royals, who married last year, “look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

According to widespread British media reports, Markle thinks the tradition of showing off the newborn is outdated, and didn’t want the pressure of looking picture perfect post-birth. The Duchess also wanted to follow in the Queen’s footsteps, and had planned to do a home birth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where the couple resides.

The Queen gave birth to all four of her children at home at Buckingham Palace, with the exception of Princess Anne, who was born at Clarence House as the Palace was undergoing renovations at the time.

During her maternity leave, Markle reportedly filled Frogmore cottage with scented candles from Diptyque and took her time to prepare for the baby’s arrival. Her mother Doria Ragland arrived in the U.K. just after Easter to attend the birth.

The new baby is 7th in line to the throne, and its godparents are expected to be Jessica Mulroney, Meghan’s best friend and stylist, her husband Ben Mulroney; Jake Warren, a friend of Prince Harry’s and a godson of Princess Diana’s; Charlie van Straubenzee, one of Prince Harry’s childhood friends, and his wife, Daisy Jenks.

George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Princess Eugenie and Benita Litt, Meghan’s childhood friend, could also be the baby’s godparents, according to British media reports.

Baby Sussex is expected to be a boon to the children’s wear market. Over the next two years, Markle’s baby will generate roughly $1.48 billion in sales according to The Centre for Retail Research.

