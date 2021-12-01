Sadie Sink Talks ‘Stranger Things’ Season Four at Kate Spade Presentation

Sadie Sink has had a banner year, thanks to projects like Netflix’s “Fear Street” trilogy and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” music video.

Now the 19-year-old star is gearing up to return to her breakout role in Netflix’s hit show, “Stranger Things,” which returns for its fourth season next year.

Sink attended Kate Spade New York’s summer 2022 presentation Tuesday night at 74Wythe in Williamsburg, which was transformed into a cabana-style summer oasis, where she spoke about the upcoming season and her major year of projects.

“It was a pretty intense season,” Sink said, noting because of the pandemic it took about two years to film “Stranger Things” season four. “I’m really excited for everyone to see it. We worked really hard on it and I know people had to wait a little bit for it, but I think they’re really going to like it once it finally arrives.”

Sink stayed mum on specific details about the upcoming season, but stated: “I think every year it just gets darker and the scale just continues to escalate. It’s definitely darker and that’s all I can say.”

While “Stranger Things” — which Sink joined in the show’s second season — was the actress’ breakout role, she’s seen a surge in popularity this year for her projects, most notably Swift’s music video, which Sink stars in alongside “Teen Wolf” actor Dylan O’Brien. The video has garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube since it debuted on Nov. 12 and the song itself set a new record for the longest song to appear on and top the top 100 ranking. According to data from Google, searches for Sink and O’Brien reached an all-time high following the video’s release.

Sink also spoke about working with Kate Spade, for which she’s been an ambassador for since 2019.

“I’ve always loved Kate Spade since I was younger,” she said. “It was one of the first brands that I really loved and it was the one line that I would always go to the store with my friends in the mall when I was younger. To be able to work with them is really exciting and it means a lot on a personal level because I’ve always added [Kate Spade products] to my wish list for Christmas.”

When it comes to her own style, Sink described it as “effortless, cool and comfortable,” and stated she’s gravitating toward dressing for comfort as we’re getting into winter.

“With anyone as you get older, you start gravitating toward different styles,” Sink said about how her style has changed over the years. “I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve played around with different styles and it’s been really exciting to collaborate with brands and develop my own sense of fashion.”

