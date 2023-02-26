×
All The Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

See the red carpet moments not to be missed from the 2023 SAG Awards.

Zendaya
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Quinta Brunson
View ALL 65 Photos

The Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off Sunday in Los Angeles, one of the major awards events of the season. The films to beat going into the night were ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ which tied the record for the most nominations in history.

The SAGs are also one of the biggest red carpets of the year, bringing both film and television stars out in their Hollywood finest. 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell , “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash Betts, “Dahmer”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

