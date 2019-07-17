After a long career in fashion and retail, Katie Majeski has turned to drugs. Majeski has joined Acreage Holdings as director of brand communications. The New York-based consumer-centric, vertically integrated multistate owner of cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S., launched its retail nameplate, The Botanist, in 2018.

Majeski, whose five-year tenure at Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th culminated in the role of senior manager of the communications center of excellence, executed special events, including the reopening of the main floor of the Saks Manhattan flagship and 20th anniversary campaign for Saks’ Key to the Cure, and served as a key press person for Saks president Marc Metrick.

Prior to joining Saks, Majeski was public relations manager at Rachel Roy.

In her new role at Acreage Holdings, Majeski said she’ll oversee cannabis product launches, dispensary openings and brand public relations, among other things.

“I was ready to take the next step in my career and use my skills to help shape a new market,” she said. “The cannabis industry has made great strides over the last decade, from mere existence to mainstream relevance. The continued growth prospects are certainly exciting as is the opportunity to contribute directly to the evolution of this rapidly developing industry.”

Acreage owns licenses or has management services agreements in place in 19 states, including pending acquisitions, with a population of more than 172 million Americans. The company cited an estimate by Arcview Market Research for the total addressable market of legal cannabis sales in 2022 at about $14 billion.