Sam Smith Supports Boyfriend Christian Cowan at His Valentine’s Day Show

If your significant other has to work on Valentine’s Day, what better way to show them you care than by flying across the ocean to support from the front row?

Just days after their attention-grabbing red carpet look — and subsequent performance — at the Brit Awards in London, Sam Smith was Stateside in New York City for boyfriend Christian Cowan’s latest showing. Held at 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Cowan’s show drew a stacked front row with Smith, Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor and Orville Peck causing quite the commotion.

It was the second front-row appearance from Lil Nas X of the evening; just hours earlier, he’d been over at The Shed for Thom Browne’s show, staying after to greet Browne backstage and fan out over which pieces had caught his attention. He’s also been at Coach, where he sat taking selfies and whispering with Ice Spice, as well as LaQuan Smith.

Taylor has been a fixture this fashion week as well, attending LaQuan Smith, Smith’s after party, Thom Browne and the CFDA party to welcome Thom Browne as incoming chairman.

The front rows of NYFW have been heating up as the week comes to a close: Browne’s show drew an especially starry lineup, with guests like Queen Latifah, Pusha T, Erykah Badu, Penn Badgley, Whoopi Goldberg, Rebecca Hall and more. The Wednesday morning Michael Kors front row was also action packed, with Kate Hudson, Gloria Steinem, Savannah Guthrie, Lea Michele, Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Alan Cumming, Rachel Zegler, Katie Holmes, Sutton Foster, and others in attendance. The week caps off with Luar this evening — and then onward to London.