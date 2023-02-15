×
Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

EXCLUSIVE: Luar and Mejuri Collaborate on Jewelry

Sam Smith Supports Boyfriend Christian Cowan at His Valentine’s Day Show

Sam Smith sat in the front row at boyfriend Christian Cowan's show, alongside Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor and Orville Peck.

Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X and Sam Smith.
James Charles
Leigh Lazark
CT Hedden
Christine Quinn
If your significant other has to work on Valentine’s Day, what better way to show them you care than by flying across the ocean to support from the front row?

Just days after their attention-grabbing red carpet look — and subsequent performance — at the Brit Awards in London, Sam Smith was Stateside in New York City for boyfriend Christian Cowan’s latest showing. Held at 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Cowan’s show drew a stacked front row with Smith, Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor and Orville Peck causing quite the commotion. 

It was the second front-row appearance from Lil Nas X of the evening; just hours earlier, he’d been over at The Shed for Thom Browne’s show, staying after to greet Browne backstage and fan out over which pieces had caught his attention. He’s also been at Coach, where he sat taking selfies and whispering with Ice Spice, as well as LaQuan Smith.

Taylor has been a fixture this fashion week as well, attending LaQuan Smith, Smith’s after party, Thom Browne and the CFDA party to welcome Thom Browne as incoming chairman.

The front rows of NYFW have been heating up as the week comes to a close: Browne’s show drew an especially starry lineup, with guests like Queen Latifah, Pusha T, Erykah Badu, Penn Badgley, Whoopi Goldberg, Rebecca Hall and more. The Wednesday morning Michael Kors front row was also action packed, with Kate Hudson, Gloria Steinem, Savannah Guthrie, Lea Michele, Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Alan Cumming, Rachel Zegler, Katie Holmes, Sutton Foster, and others in attendance. The week caps off with Luar this evening — and then onward to London. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

