×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

Beauty

Nestlé Reducing Stake in L’Oréal

Sustainability

U.S. Boycott, Multiple Reports Point to Persistent Cotton Crisis in Xinjiang

200 Shows, 100 Blazers: Samantha Bee and the Power of a Structured Shoulder

'There’s no way that you launch a TV show and think, Yeah we’re going to do 200 of these,' says the 'Full Frontal' host of the milestone. 'But I will say, we have an astonishing collection of really beautiful blazers now.'

Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee Getty Images for TBS/Courtesy of WarnerMedia

When Samantha Bee was doing test shows for her late-night program, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” the Canadian-born satirist, feeling the pressure to conform to nominal precepts of TV show glamour, chose a sartorial statement completely antithetical to her essence.

“I willingly squeezed myself into a tube dress and really high heels,” she recalls. “I was tottering around the set. The heels were so spiky, they punctured the floor and got stuck.”

Observing this wardrobe misfire, network executives gently suggested she try wearing what she had on in rehearsals: a blazer and sneakers.

As anyone who has watched Bee’s TBS show knows, the blazer look stuck. And as the show marks its 200th episode on Wednesday, Bee has further galvanized the once-pedestrian men’s wear staple into a feminist power symbol. Whether it’s fire engine red for a Donald Trump screed, classic black in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots or canary yellow to call out corporate America’s record on paid family leave, Bee’s jackets are a sartorial cudgel to the patriarchy.

Related Galleries

“There’s nothing I love more than a great blazer,” she says, during a phone interview this week from the Acela to Washington, D.C., where she hopes to have enough daylight to film a segment for the 200th episode.

“It’s like armor against the world,” she adds. “It’s protective but it says something.”

Coco Chanel first conferred legitimacy on the blazer for women back in 1914, when she paired an ankle-length skirt with a tailored jacket. Fifty years later, André Courrèges introduced the first women’s pantsuit. The 1970s pantsuit — bright prints, belted waists, bell-bottoms — gave way to the linebacker shoulder pads of the 1980s.

More recently, the pantsuit has endured periods of disrepute. Hillary Clinton’s frumpier monochromatic pantsuits became — to her detractors — a metaphor for her robotic phoniness. But in the post-“MeToo” era, the women’s suit has become a symbol of solidarity and agency. Think the sea of suffragette white suits at Donald Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address.

“It’s a power piece,” explains “Full Frontal” costume director Erin Dougherty. “Sam feels good in it. It’s nipped at the waist. It has a shoulder on it. You can feel yourself wearing it. And because of the tailoring and the structure, it gives you an automatic burst of power. A sense of confidence.”

After six seasons, “Full Frontal” has about 100 blazers in rotation. Favorite labels include Alexander McQueen, Tibi, Saint Laurent, Rag & Bone, Dries Van Noten, the classic Balmain double-breasted and Stella McCartney, for the brand’s sustainability aesthetic and bright colors. There are also occasions that call for a bespoke look. Bee wore a custom Altuzarra ivory and black tuxedo for her inaugural Not the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2017, which was featured in the Newseum in Washington, D.C. For the 2018 dinner, they commissioned a custom jacket, made by the show’s go-to tailor Lars Nord. The fabric is an homage to John Galliano’s newsprint dress for Dior (famously worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the third season of “Sex and the City”).

Bee admits to being somewhat obsessed with her blazers. “I have almost a near photographic memory about the blazers that have come and gone through the years,” she says. “It’s so weird. It’s like my one and only special skill.”

Several years ago, Dougherty sold about 40 blazers (plus a passel of dresses worn by Bee at press avails) to The RealReal, with the proceeds going to charity. “I probably got rid of too many blazers,” she laments.

That would include a navy and white polka-dot jacket from Akris. “Sometimes Sam will be like, ‘Oh go get that polka dot one that I like…’” says Dougherty.

But mostly, they have hung on to the “fave friends,” including a burgundy print jacquard Dries Van Noten; a bright yellow Stella McCartney; a velvet, crystal embellished Gucci (Bee also wore it to last year’s virtual Emmy Awards), and a Kelly green Balmain, which makes an appearance every March. “Everything can be reused in the right time and place,” observes Dougherty. “And so that’s another reason why I hang on to things. Everything has several moments.”

For her part, Bee is enjoying the post-Trump moment — even if it turns out to be but an interregnum.

“It was just too much,” she says of making comedy in such a dark and angry time. “It was literally like a scotch hose of bulls–t in your face every single day. I really do regret that we still have to talk about him somewhat, because he’s still a presence looming, lurking. But I do feel liberated since he’s not the president anymore. We’re having so much more fun. We’re living our lives, we’re able to look more expansively at the show. It has really helped us spiritually, personally.”

Bee won’t tease many details from the milestone 200th episode except that maybe she has gotten a tattoo to commemorate the occasion. The sixth season wraps next week; season seven bows Jan. 20. Bee has not decided which blazer to wear for the Dec. 15 season finale.

“I’m just really proud and happy to have gotten here,” she says. “There’s no way that you launch a TV show and think, Yeah we’re going to do 200 of these. You just can’t think in those terms at all.

“But I will say, we have an astonishing collection of really beautiful blazers now,” she adds. “Even if no one wears them anymore. I’ll still be wearing them. I’ll be that little old lady pushing my buggy, and rocking a great structured shoulder.”

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Samantha Bee and the Symbolism of

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad