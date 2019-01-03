A catalogue of 2018’s biggest stars will take the Golden Globes stage on Sunday as presenters.

Michael B. Jordan, his “Black Panther” costar Chadwick Boseman, Saoirse Ronan and more are slated to present awards at the event, which is taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Hosted by “Killing Eve” actor Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, the Golden Globes are the first major awards show of the season. Halle Berry, Jessica Chastain, Sterling K. Brown and Sam Rockwell will also present, along with Lena Waithe, Idris Elba and 2018 best actress winner Allison Janney.

Handfuls of this year’s presenters are nominated for awards — Rockwell himself is up for a win in the supporting actor category for his role in “Vice.” “Black Panther” could walk away with the best drama accolade, while Oh might end the evening as the best actress in a drama.

Jeff Bridges, better known as “The Dude” and the priest from “Bad Times at the El Royale,” will be the recipient of the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award — while Carol Burnett is to receive the first Golden Globe television special achievement award.

More From the Eye:

‘Bodyguard’ Star Richard Madden Is Leaving His Princely Past Behind

Jess Connelly, a Musician From the Philippines, Sidesteps Typical Stardom

Three New Restaurants Putting Greenpoint on the Food Destination Map